    Best Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer Data, Life Insurance, Unlimited Calling

    The nationwide lockdown has forced Airtel to launch new plans for its customers. Almost all operators have launched new and better plans that provide data, unlimited calling, and messages. In that way, today, we will list out all Airtel plans that you can choose as they are designed for all.

    Best Airtel Prepaid Plans That Offer Data, Life Insurance, Calling

     

    Airtel is one of the best telecom players in the country. The telecom operator has introduced several measures along plans to help its users at this point. At present, it is offering four best plans that fulfill all needs, such as data, calling, and messages. The packs are priced at Rs. 98, Rs. 558, Rs. 279, and now its newly launched annual plan of Rs. 2,498.

    Airtel Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 98: Details

    The Rs. 98, where you get 12GB data for 28 days instead of 6GB data earlier. This pack is specially designed for fulfilling the data needs as there is no calling and message benefit. So, you can opt for this plan, when you are running out of data from the ongoing prepaid plan.

    Airtel Prepaid Plan Rs. 279: Details

    Another plan on this list is available at Rs. 279, where you get Life Insurance up to Rs. 4 lakh. It also ships unlimited calling, 100 messages, and 1.5GB data per day for 28 days. The company has joined hands with HDFC bank for introducing Life Insurance offer.

    Airtel Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 558: Details

    The Rs. 558 prepaid plan ships 3GB data per day for 56 days. It also ships unlimited calling along with roaming calls. Apart from that, this plan ships 100 messages per day, and if you compare this plan with Rs. 449 plan, then this the best pack you can look for as it offers 3GB data per day instead of a 1GB data prepaid pack.

     

    Airtel Annual Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 2,248: Details

    Lastly, there is a plan for those who don't want to do recharge after 28, 56, and 84 days. This means this plan is for those who are looking for annual packs. The plan is available at Rs. 2,248, where it is offering 2GB data. It includes 100 messages along with unlimited calling for 365 days.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 13, 2020, 16:07 [IST]
    X