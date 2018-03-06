Bharti Airtel acquires India leg of GBI’s submarine cable

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel announced on Tuesday that it West through acquire the India leg of Gulf Bridge International (GBI) India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable.

Under the agreement, Airtel will acquire the ownership of the India leg of GBI's India-Middle East-Europe submarine cable. Airtel will also pick up a significant capacity on Middle East-Europe leg of GBI's cable system, the telco said.

Airtel and GBI have also agreed to formulate joint Go to Market strategies and leverage the footprint of their respective global networks to serve global customers.

The new investment will Airtel help to further consolidated its leading position as a global capacity provider. It now has connects societies capacities - owned and leased - on multiple international submarine cable systems and offers the maximum number of routes between India and Europe. GBI's cable asset will complement Airtel's existing global network viz. IMEWE, EIG, SMW4 and MENA and add significant long-term bandwidth capacity, enabling it to serve the booming data demand across emerging markets like India and Africa.

Ajay Chitkara, Director and CEO for Global Voice and Data Business, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to announce this agreement with GBI. With this, we are adding a large capacity to meet the growing data, content demand in markets like India as well as serve the connectivity needs of global carriers and enterprise customers. The agreement offers great synergies to Airtel and GBI as both partners will able to build on each other's strengths in their respective markets. This will also complement Airtel's existing global network spanning 250,000 Rkms with the presence in 50 countries and contribute to our vision of serving customers with a future-ready network that the region's on cutting-edge technology."

Notably, GBI is a multilayer terrestrial and subsea cable meshed network bridges the East to the West through the Middle East, empowers businesses, connects societies and contributes to the region 's transformation towards knowledge-based economies. Its agility, business innovation and diverse portfolio of services make it a partner of choice for carriers, ISPs, governments, and the smart living ecosystem. It is a carrier's carrier and an enterprise global managed services provider dedicated to turning the region into a global connectivity hub.

Abdulla Al Rwaili, Executive Vice Chairman and Managing Director, GBI said, "We are committed to building a sustainable network in partnership with global leaders, with an ultimate goal to offer the best user experience to our partners and end-users. In line with this objective, today, we are excited to onboard Airtel and together deliver greater value to customers."