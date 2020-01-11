ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharti Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Minimum Recharge Plans Price Hiked

    By
    |

    Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea have made some major changes by revamping the prepaid recharge prices to create revenue. Back in December 2019, telcos hiked the prepaid price and along with that, they have also increased the price of the minimum recharge plans.

    Bharti Airtel And Vodafone-Idea Minimum Recharge Plans Price Hiked

     

    Earlier the minimum recharge plan was Rs. 24 and now the price has increased to Rs. 45. Meanwhile, Vodafone Idea has cut down the price of its minimum recharge plan by half along with the validity, which means that the prepaid users need to recharge the plan twice a month.

    After the price hike and revamped tariff plans, the telcos have cut down the numbers of minimum recharge plans as well. Currently, Airtel has smart recharge plans like Rs. 45, Rs. 49, and Rs. 79. On the hand, Vodafone Idea offers all-rounder plans priced at Rs. 49, and Rs.79 with Plan Voucher of Rs. 24. Both telecom operators offer Rs. 79 plan with a similar benefit of Rs. 64 talk time, 60 paise per minute voice call, and 200MB of data with a validity of 28 days.

    The Rs. 49 plans from both the telcos also offer the same benefits with Rs. 38.52 talk time, 60 paisa voice calling rate, and 100MB data along with a validity of 28 days. Airtel's Rs. 45 Smart Recharge offer 2.5 paise per second voice call benefit with a validity of 28 days, this plan didn't offer any talk time. Vodafone-Idea's Rs. 24 Plan Voucher offer 100 local night minutes which can be utilized between 11 PM to 6 AM with a validity of 14 days.

    The unlimited plans Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea starts at Rs. 149 which comes with a benefit of 2GB data and unlimited voice calls and SMSes for a validity of 28 days. However, the minimum recharge plans will be beneficial for users who are not willing to spend more than Rs 100 per month. Subscribers can make a minimum recharge of Rs. 49 and add talk time plans of Rs. 20, Rs. 50, and Rs. 100 once the talk time of the minimum recharge plan gets over.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: airtel vodafone idea telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 11, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue