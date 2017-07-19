Bharti Airtel completes 32.7 million Aadhaar based acquisitions last year

India's largest telecom service provider recently said that it has adopted Aadhaar based instant verification process which is secure and eliminates paperwork. A total of 32.7 million such paperless Aadhaar based acquisitions were completed last year, claimed Airtel in its report.

The report also highlighted the company's Green Initiatives in the report that 81 percent reduction has been done in CO2 emissions across network infrastructure in the last five years and 27 percent reduction in the last financial year. Besides that, 23 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per square feet in our facility and 9 percent reduction in CO2 emissions per rack in data centre operations against 2015-16. That said, Airtel saved over 1280 million sheets of paper since FY 2011-12 on paperless billing initiatives under the Green Initiative.

Bharti Airtel said that it will contribute Rs 100,000 for every 0.01 percent increase in call drop rate beyond 1.5 percent/ month against the TRAI prescribed limit of 2 percent. The amount will be contributed towards the education of the under privileged.

"Listening to customers through various touch points - stores, customer care, website, and social media. There is 74 percent increase in online interactions and 10 million social media queries were answered last year" the company says.

Airtel has launched Airtel Payments Bank, the first payments bank in India, further consolidating the government's agenda of digital payments and financial inclusion in the same period. The Airtel Payments Bank enabled over 1000 villages to go cashless across India with over 250000 banking points and onboarding merchants who accept digital payments already setup across the country.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO India & South Asia, Bharti Airtel said, "As part of our governance DNA, we attach a deep sense of purpose to the way we conduct our business and ensure it has a positive impact on all stakeholders. Being a responsible corporate citizen, we have implemented a host of sustainability initiatives across the organization and remain fully committed to building on this strong foundation."