Bharti Airtel to deploy 5000 new mobile sites in Kerala

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has recently said that it will deploy 5000 new mobile sites along with 500 KM in Kerala to further boost its mobile broadband footprint in the state.

Airtel said that with this planned rollout, the number of Airtel's mobile sites across Kerala will go up by 30 percent to 22,000 and add to the network experience for customers.

Manoj Murali, CEO - Tamil Nadu & Kerala said, "Kerala is an important market for us and we are committed to expanding our high-speed data networks to every corner of the state. As part of Project Leap, we will continue to aggressively invest in building a world-class future-ready network in Kerala."

Airtel claims that it was the first operator to launch 4G services in Kerala. Airtel also launched India's first 4G advanced in Kochi combining capacities of TD LTE (2300 MHz spectrum band).

The company has also announced massive network deployment plans for Mumbai as part of its network transformation initiative - Project Leap.

During FY 18-19, Airtel plans to roll out 7000 new mobile sites including the large-scale deployment of pre-5G Massive MIMO technology across Mumbai to significantly boost network capacity for high-speed data and voice services. The roll-out would translate to the addition of one new mobile site to Airtel's future-ready network in Mumbai every hour throughout the year.

In addition, Airtel also plans to integrate an additional spectrum carrier of 10 MHz in the 2300 MHz band to further strengthen its 4G footprint. While stepping up high-speed data capacities and significantly enhancing the network speed and coverage across the city, the deployment will further add to the customer experience in India's financial capital.

The planned roll-out will augment the current network in Mumbai by 30 percent, taking the total number of sites in the city to 27,000.

The optic fiber footprint in the city is also set to get a boost with the addition of 400 KMs of fresh fiber, taking the total footprint to 2700 KMs and enabling superior high speed data transmission.