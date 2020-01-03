Just In
Bharti Airtel Expands Its 4G And 2G Services To 26 Villages Of Ladakh
Bharti Airtel started offering its 4G services back in 2012 in India and the telco has expanded its network region across the country. The telecom provider has made sure that its 4G network will cover last-mile connectivity. It has expanded its services to remote areas and villages, now Airtel has announced that it has also expanded the 4G and 2G service in villages of Ladakh. The company also claims that it's the first company to offer high-speed internet service to all these 26 villages.
This is not the first time Airtel is offering services to such places in the country. Back in December 2017, Under Project Leap, the telco has launched its 4G services in Ladakh's Kargil, Leh, and Dras. The company has also launched new technologies which will ensure a strong 4G network for indoor and outdoor use.
Here is the list of 26 villages in Ladhak where Airtel has expanded its 4G and 2G services
- Beyama
- Apati
- Derchiks
- Lalung
- Akchamal
- Barchey
- Lamsusando
- Yogmakharbu
- Sanjak, Silmo
- Garkon
- Yourbalta
- Khaltse
- Skur Buchan
- Damkhar
- Dah
- Tia
- Leido
- Takmachik
- Skinding
- Hemmis Shyk Pachan
- Achinathang
- Dragoo
- Garkone
- Batalik Hanuthang
It seems that the network team of the company is making all its efforts to tackle challenges which are faced in harsh weather and extremely cold terrains in Ladakh. This effort will also boost employment and give high-speed internet access to citizens of these villages. These 26 villages are spread across the 150 kilometres stretch from Kargil.
With the launch of the 4G and 2G services to these regions locals, army, and tourist will enjoy the experience of 4G services. This will offer residents to enjoy HD quality videos, better download and upload speed.
