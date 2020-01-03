ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Bharti Airtel Expands Its 4G And 2G Services To 26 Villages Of Ladakh

    By
    |

    Bharti Airtel started offering its 4G services back in 2012 in India and the telco has expanded its network region across the country. The telecom provider has made sure that its 4G network will cover last-mile connectivity. It has expanded its services to remote areas and villages, now Airtel has announced that it has also expanded the 4G and 2G service in villages of Ladakh. The company also claims that it's the first company to offer high-speed internet service to all these 26 villages.

    Bharti Airtel Expands Its 4G And 2G Services To 26 Villages Of Ladakh

     

    This is not the first time Airtel is offering services to such places in the country. Back in December 2017, Under Project Leap, the telco has launched its 4G services in Ladakh's Kargil, Leh, and Dras. The company has also launched new technologies which will ensure a strong 4G network for indoor and outdoor use.

    Here is the list of 26 villages in Ladhak where Airtel has expanded its 4G and 2G services

    • Beyama
    • Apati
    • Derchiks
    • Lalung
    • Akchamal
    • Barchey
    • Lamsusando
    • Yogmakharbu
    • Sanjak, Silmo
    • Garkon
    • Yourbalta
    • Khaltse
    • Skur Buchan
    • Damkhar
    • Dah
    • Tia
    • Leido
    • Takmachik
    • Skinding
    • Hemmis Shyk Pachan
    • Achinathang
    • Dragoo
    • Garkone
    • Batalik Hanuthang

    It seems that the network team of the company is making all its efforts to tackle challenges which are faced in harsh weather and extremely cold terrains in Ladakh. This effort will also boost employment and give high-speed internet access to citizens of these villages. These 26 villages are spread across the 150 kilometres stretch from Kargil.

    With the launch of the 4G and 2G services to these regions locals, army, and tourist will enjoy the experience of 4G services. This will offer residents to enjoy HD quality videos, better download and upload speed.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bharti airtel telecom news
    Story first published: Friday, January 3, 2020, 12:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 3, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue