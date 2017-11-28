Bharti Airtel join hands with Coursera to build a future-ready organization

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has partnered with Coursera an online education and learning, to equip its employees with advanced skills as part of its vision to build a future-ready organization.

Srikanth Balachandran, Global Chief Human Resources Officer, Airtel said, "With technology changing dramatically, it is changing the way organizations operate and the role of an individual is evolving as well. We have always promoted a strong culture of learning within our organization as we feel that it is imperative to equip employees with specialized skills of the future. We are delighted to partner with Coursera who will help us provide world-class online certification programs to our workforce. With their help, we aim to create a rich pool of talent across verticals to contribute to our vision of building a digital Airtel."

This strategic partnership will give Airtel employees in India access to Coursera's enterprise platform, Coursera for Business, and equip them with relevant emerging skill sets, the two companies in a joint statement said.

Coursera will offer a plethora of courses on Machine Learning, Data Science, Digital Technology, Cyber Security, Cloud, IoT along with some soft skill courses like Leadership, HR Skills among others, from its repertoire of more than 2000 courses. Upon completion, the learners will receive certificates from Coursera, which will add to their professional credits and qualifications.

Keeping in mind the emerging technologies, it is of foremost importance for companies to keep the workforce ready for the future. For an organization like Airtel, being one the leading telecom players in the country working in various domains, it is critical to keep up with the pace of change. We are very confident that we can help Airtel drive their learning objectives much like the way we have for prominent IT companies, telecommunication brands across the globe, to provide courses and specializations to address the skill gap through our enterprise platform, Coursera for Business." said Raghav Gupta, India Country Director, Coursera.

Within a year of launch, Coursera for Business has been adopted by more than 100 large enterprise and government customers around the world, including brands such as Axis Bank, Tata Communications, Infosys, AXA, L'Oreal, PayPal, Danone, JP Morgan Chase and AIR France-KLM.