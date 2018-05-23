Bharti Airtel join hands with Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' to offer exclusive content

Airtel TV app will offer users free access to exclusive content from Kaala, including exciting behind the scenes action from the movie that includes bytes from cast and crew. Users can also enjoy exclusive access to music launch event, which brought together the cast, crew and music composers.

"Airtel TV users can also participate in an interactive quiz contest, 'Meet Kaala, Semma Coola'. Users have to answer questions relating to the movie and superstar Rajinikanth, and there are prizes to be won every hour, including tickets and the opportunity to meet the cast and crew," said Manoj Murali, Hub CEO, Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel.

Airtel has also launched a special Kaala-branded SIM pouches and prepaid packs that will offer unlimited calling and roaming benefits along with high-speed data. The special pack comes with a Kaala Calendar that fans can add to their collection, he said.

Here's how customers can avail Kaala content

1. Airtel customers need to be on the latest version of the Airtel TV app (available for both Android and iOS). New users can download the app while existing users will receive automatic update notifications.

2. Non-Airtel users need to get an Airtel 4G SIM, insert it in SIM Slot 1 of their smartphone and follow step 1 to get started.

Airtel TV app has one of the largest curations of digital content in India, enabling customers to enjoy a wide variety of rich content on their smartphones wherever they are. Airtel TV app offers over 350 plus LIVE TV channels along with 10,000 plus movies and exclusive shows. All content on Airtel TV is free for Airtel prepaid and postpaid customers till June 2018.

The telco said that Airtel TV is building a world-class partner ecosystem to curate and offer digital content from all leading platforms at one place.

Currently, Airtel TV has partnerships with Eros NOW, Sony LIV, Hooq, Amazon, Hotstar and several other.