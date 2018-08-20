Bharti Airtel join hands with ZEE Entertainment to drive growth of digital content

Bharti Airtel has announced a strategic content partnership with entertainment firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) to "drive the over-the-top video streaming ecosystem in India".

The partnership aims to bring hundreds of millions of new users onto the digital content platforms are driven by rapid adoption of smart devices and wider availability of high-speed data services.

Airtel across mobile and broadband will get exclusive access to premium content of ZEEL. Over the next three years, curated, select video content such as TV shows, original series, and movies produced by ZEEL will be exclusively available on Airtel's digital properties such as Airtel TV, in addition to ZEE's digital platform, ZEE5.

This will enable Airtel's mobile and home broadband customers to enjoy a superior and differentiated content experience.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "Our endeavor is to build a world-class content ecosystem by partnering all players and enable a differentiated digital entertainment experience for our customers. In Airtel TV, we have built a solid digital platform to curate top content from India and across the world and offer it to customers at one place. We are extremely pleased to announce this exclusive partnership with ZEE and look forward to collaborating with them to unlock the potential of their vast content catalog.

It's also revealed that the home of the extensive digital content library of ZEEL which includes the Video on Demand (VOD) network content along with the recently launched ZEE5 Originals, Movies, TV Shows, Music Videos, Lifestyle shows, Kids shows and Plays, will be available to download through the Airtel TV app.

This will add to Airtel's existing catalog of over 10,000 shows, movies, and 375+ LIVE TV channels, giving the users an unmatched choice of content and cementing Airtel TV's position as the one-stop destination for all the content one needs. The users of Airtel will continue to enjoy ZEE's 37 LIVE TV Channels.

By jointly pooling ZEE & Airtel's deep knowledge of customer and content consumption preferences, both partners aim to drive proactive curation of content to offer a highly customized and differentiated experience to their customers. In particular, there will be a strong focus on curating regional content, leveraging the strong regional portfolio of ZEEL.

This will also ride on ZEE5's strategy of tailoring new content based on what customers are looking for and launching multiple original shows in six different languages every month.

"We look forward to this partnership, which will enable us to entertain the customers of Airtel through our thoughtfully curated content offering, leveraging our expertise in content and data. In line with our larger aim for ZEE5, to be a number one entertainment OTT player in the country, this alliance further compliments the access to our content for the overall digital consumers", Punit Goenka, MD & CEO, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.said.