Bharti Airtel launches VoLTE services in Chennai

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has launched its VoLTE services in Chennai.

The VoLTE, which works over 4G, will enable customers across the city to enjoy HD quality voice calls with faster call set up time.

Manoj Murali, HUB CEO, Kerala & Tamil Nadu, Bharti Airtel Ltd. said, "Having built a world-class 4G network in Chennai, we are delighted to extend our service portfolio by rolling out VoLTE calling in the city. We invite our customers to experience the service. We plan to expand our VoLTE footprint across Tamil Nadu over the next few months."

The VoLTE services are currently present in Mumbai, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra & Goa, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana and Karnataka.

Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits.

The telco said that VoLTE is the seamless connectivity enabled by Airtel's wide 4G network coverage. Even in the case of non-availability of a 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on a 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times. Airtel VoLTE will also enable customers to enjoy HD quality voice calls and high-speed data sessions in parallel.

Airtel has also deployed 4G Advanced Carrier Aggregation technology in Mumbai that enables data speeds of up to 135 Mbps by combining spectrum capacities in 2300 Mhz (TD LTE) and 1800 Mhz (FD LTE).

Some of the popular device models compatible with Airtel VoLTE This includes OnePlus 5, iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, iPhone 7 series and Samsung S, J and A series smartphones.

iPhone : SE /6 /6plus / 6S / 6S plus /7 /7 plus /8 /8 plus/X

Samsung: A5 2017/ A7 2017/ A8/ A9 Pro/ J2 2016/J7 2015/ J7 2016/ J7 Prime/ J2 Pro/ On 8/ On Nxt/J7 Max/ On Max/ J7 Nxt/ Tab A 2/ S6/ S6 Edge / J5 Prime (16 Gb) / J5 2016 / C9 Pro / J5 Prime (32 GB)/S7/S7 Edge

Oppo :F3 / A71/ F3 plus / F5/ F5 Youth/ F5 6GB

Gionee :A1

Lava: "Z25/ Z80/Era 2V/ Z90/ A44

Vivo "Y55L / V5 /V5s/ Y66/ V5Plus / Y55S/V7/Y69/V7 Plus/Y53

OnePlus: OnePlus 5/ OnePlus 5T

Xiaomi: Redmi Note4/Xiaomi Y1/Xiaomi Y1 lite/Xiaomi Mi-Mix 2/Mi A1/Redmi 5A

Intex :Lion N1