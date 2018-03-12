Bharti Airtel launches VoLTE services in Kolkata

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Aitel today announced the launch of its VoLTE services in Kolkata.

Over 100 4G smartphone models are now compatible with Airtel VoLTE, allowing customers to enjoy HD calling with faster call set up time on India's leading smartphone network. With the best of devices from popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and Xiaomi, customers can now choose from the best of flagship 4G smartphones including the iPhone X, iPhone 8 series, Samsung S7 & S7 Edge, OnePlus 5 & 5T to enjoy Airtel VoLTE services, the company said.

Sameer Anjaria, CEO, West Bengal & Odisha, Bharti Airtel said, "We are delighted to extend our VoLTE footprint to Kolkata with the launch of our services today. Complementing our world-class 4G network, VoLTE will add to the customer experience and our range of smartphone offerings."

Airtel also said, "There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits. Airtel's wide 4G network coverage enables seamless connectivity on Airtel VoLTE and in case of non-availability of a 4G network, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on a 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times."

Customers can call any mobile, landline network using Airtel VoLTE. There will be no additional data charges for VoLTE and calls will be billed as per existing plan or packs benefits.

The company said that in the case of non-availability of 4G, Airtel VoLTE calls will automatically fall back on the 3G/2G network to ensure that customers continue to stay connected at all times. Airtel VoLTE will also allow customers to continue with their data sessions at 4G speeds while the call is in progress.

How to fix 'Insufficient storage space' issue on Android - GIZBOT

Customers with Dual-SIM handsets have to ensure that the Airtel 4G SIM has been inserted in the data SIM slot/slot 1 and network mode has been set to "4G/3G/2G (Auto)".

How to get Airtel VoLTE

1. Check mobile device compatibility at www.airtel.in/volte. Airtel has tested and certified popular device models for VoLTE compatibility. More models will keep getting added to this list.

2. Upgrade the mobile device's operating software to the latest version that supports VoLTE. This update is provided by the handset manufacturer.

3. Ensure the device has an Airtel 4G SIM. Customers can upgrade to the 4G SIM by visiting the nearest Airtel store.

4. Enable VoLTE by following instructions on www.airtel.in/volte.