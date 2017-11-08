Bharti Airtel offers 70GB data at Rs 448

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel has announced new offers for both postpaid and prepaid customers.

Under this new offer, postpaid customers can avail unlimited Free Outgoing Calls on National Roaming to go with Unlimited Local + STD calls and 20 GB 4G/3G data at just Rs 499 per month with Infinity Postpaid.

Customers also get the free subscription to Wynk Music that offers close to 3 million songs and Airtel TV that offers LIVE TV and thousands of popular shows and movies.

Ajai Puri, COO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "These new innovations are in line with our endeavor to bring great value to customers backed by best-in-class network experience. It will allow customers to do more with their devices on India's leading smartphone network and always stay connected."

Airtel Postpaid customers also get the 'Data Rollover' feature, which allows them to carry forward their unused data to the next billing cycle, ensuring their data quota never goes waste. Customers can accumulate up to 200 GB check their data usage and balance through a myairtel app.

For Prepaid customers, Airtel has launched a new bundled pack with the amazing voice and data benefits, including free roaming. Priced at Rs 448, the Prepaid pack offers Unlimited Local + STD calls, Unlimited outgoing calls on national roaming and 70 GB data.

The pack is available to all customers across India on any 4G/3G/2G device. Customers can activate the pack by visiting any Airtel retail outlet or through MyAirtel App.

To recall, the company has introduced 'Data Rollover' facility for its home broadband customers. With this, all unused monthly data will be carried forward and added to the data benefit of the next billing cycle, further enhancing the value proposition for customers.

The 'Data Rollover' facility will ensure that Airtel home broadband customers never waste any data that they pay for and continue enjoying a great online experience. Customers can accumulate up to 1000 GB data* and easily track their usage and balance data available on MyAirtel App.