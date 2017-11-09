Bharti Airtel partners with Amdocs to bring new services in India

India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel has announced its strategic partnership with leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies Amdocs for creating an innovation foundry to bring exciting new services to Airtel's customers in India.

Gopal Vittal, MD and CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel India, said, "We are delighted to have Amdocs as a part of our ecosystem of strategic business partners and look forward to collaborating with them to build a solid innovation pipeline for the future."

"Amdocs' sharp focus on telecoms and their DNA of cutting-edge innovation will add immense value to Airtel's digital transformation journey and help us to deliver a world-class experience to our customers, Vittal added.

By leveraging Amdocs innovation centres, delivery expertise and its ecosystem of startups, Amdocs will deploy machine learning and advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) based technologies across Airtel's multiple lines of business to help pre-empt and self-heal operational issues, introduce smart bots into digital channels, and quickly launch and activate new services, thereby enabling a seamless customer experience.

"This program is at the epicenter of two innovation waves: India's fast-growing and dynamic market and the communications industry's amazing pace of change," said Eli Gelman, president and chief executive officer at Amdocs. "Airtel India is a pioneer and innovator, our partnership will be an innovation engine to the industry and drive our joint success."

This partnership with Amdocs is also part of Airtel's digital innovation Project Next, which is aimed at transforming customer experience across all of its services and touch points. It plans to launch several exciting digital innovations to simplify and enhance the interactivity of the Airtel customer experience. Project Next complements Airtel's massive investments in building a future-ready network under Project Leap.