Bharti Airtel partners with Irdeto to secure all content offered on Digital TV services

Irdeto will provide advanced security services to Airtel to help the company manage a variety of threats while ensuring an optimal viewing experience.

By

    Bharti Airtel has partnered with Netherlands based security software company Irdeto to secure all content offered on Airtel's Digital TV services.

    As part of the strategic partnership, Irdeto will deploy its security solutions to secure the linear channels offered on the set-top-box and the content offered on Airtel's hybrid Android TV platform.

    Sunil Taldar, a CEO - Airtel Digital TV, said: "Customers are at the heart of everything we do at Airtel and delivering a secure platform to them is our top priority. We are delighted to have Irdeto as our partner and bring their expertise to ensure complete security of all content on our platforms."

    "Operators must also balance the needs of consumers while maintaining full control of security on their platform. As a security-savvy organization that recognizes the needs of its customers, Airtel is providing a future-proof offering that gives consumers the content they desire and the flexibility they require. This forward-looking approach gives Airtel a competitive edge by delivering secure, premium and innovative pay-TV services," Doug Lowther, CEO, Irdeto said.

    Designed to protect the device, data, and services built on Android TV, Irdeto Armor provides Airtel with the ability to securely manage this open platform to better address consumer demand now and in the future.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 22, 2018, 19:17 [IST]
