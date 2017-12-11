Bharti Airtel to set up 2000 mobile towers in North East

India's largest telecom operator Bharti Airtel today said that it has signed an agreement with the Department of Telecom DoT and the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) for the provision of mobile services in identified uncovered villages and national highways in the North Eastern States of Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh.

Ajai Puri, COO (India & South Asia), Bharti Airtel said, "Airtel has been leading the expansion of telecom services in North East India and as the largest operator in these markets, we have gained the deep understanding of the region."

Puri said that, "This project will provide a massive boost to telecom connectivity in these areas and truly connect them with the rest of India and the world. Customers in these areas can look forward to affordable world-class mobile services very soon."

Under this agreement, the telco will set up over 2000 mobile towers/sites in unconnected pockets of the region and deliver telecom connectivity to citizens in over 2100 villages over the next 18 months.

The deployment will also boost connectivity along important National Highways in the region. Airtel would receive approx. Rs.1610 crores from the USOF for executing the project.

The telecom infrastructure set up by Airtel will also enable other telecom service providers to offer services in the region, thereby, providing the major fillip to telecom connectivity in the region, which is characterized by tough terrain. Expanding telecom connectivity will also add to the economic and social development of the region.