ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Bharti Airtel signs merger pact with Telkom Kenya

Airtel's Africa revenues grew by 11.2 percent in Q3 led by strong growth in data.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Sunil Mittal- owned Bharti Airtel on Friday said that its subsidiary, Airtel Networks Kenya Limited (Airtel Kenya) has signed an agreement with Telkom for merging their respective mobile, enterprise and carrier services businesses in Kenya to operate as - 'Airtel- Telkom'.

    Bharti Airtel signs merger pact with Telkom Kenya

     

    The finalization and closure of the transaction are subject to approval by the relevant authorities.

    As per the agreement, both the partners will combine their operations in Kenya and establish an entity with enhanced scale, operational efficiency and strategic brand presence, Airtel said in a statement.

    The entity will invest in networks to further accelerate the rollout of future technologies.

    The Enterprise and Carrier Services businesses should benefit from a larger fiber footprint and an increased number of enterprise customers - including both large corporations and SMEs who would have access to a diverse portfolio of world-class solutions," Airtel said.

    Meanwhile, Airtel's Africa revenues grew by 11.2 percent in Q3 led by strong growth in data.

    Raghunath Mandava, MD and CEO, Africa, said: "Airtel Africa's Gross Revenue grew by 11.2 percent on a Y-o-Y basis. Data traffic grew by 61 percent, Voice minutes increased by 25 percent and Airtel Money throughput grew by 29 percent on a Y-o-Y basis.

    Consequently, the EBITDA margin has expanded by 1.7 percent Y-o-Y and stood at 37.2 percent for the quarter. We continue to further invest in a strong LTE network to enhance customer experience and build a competitive advantage."

    India revenues for Q3'19 at Rs 14,768 crore have declined by 2.3 percent Y-o-Y (declined 3.5 percent on reported) on an underlying basis. Mobile 4G data customers increased by 112 percent to 77.1 million from 36.4 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

    Read More About: bharti airtel telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 11:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 9, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue