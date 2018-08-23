Bharti Airtel upgrades its mobile network in Odisha

Bharti Airtel today said that it has upgraded its mobile network in Odisha to enable a superior voice experience for 4G smartphone users.

The company has optimized its 3G network, which carries the bulk of the voice traffic for smartphone users, by deploying state of the art network solutions and advanced network software.

Sameer Anjaria, Chief Executive Officer - West Bengal & Odisha, Bharti Airtel Ltd said: "Our customers are at the core of everything that we do and we are constantly listening to their feedback. Given the massive surge in 4G smartphone penetration, we have stepped up our network investments to serve the exploding voice and data usage. Airtel has already cemented its place as the fastest network in India and with the latest optimization, smartphone users on our network will also enjoy best-in-class voice experience. We invite all customers to switch to Airtel 4G and enjoy the superior network experience."

The telco has increased its 4G coverage across Odisha to enable a seamless high-speed data experience. This will result in improved 4G availability - both indoors and outdoors - and ensure that 4G smartphone users are always getting the best of data speeds.

With improved 4G availability, customers can also opt for Airtel VoLTE which offers HD voice quality and faster call set up.

