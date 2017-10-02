Broadband internet subscriber base grew by 8.80 % for March -June period: TRAI

According to the new report by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the number of telephone subscribers in India increased from 1,194.58 million at the end of March-17 to 1,210.84 million at the end of June-17, registering a growth of 1.36 percent over the previous quarter. This reflects year-on-year (Y-O-Y) growth of 14.25 percent over the same quarter of last year.

TRAI said that subscription in Urban Areas increased from 692.97 million at the end of March-17 to 700.96 million at the end of June, and urban teledensity also increased from 171.80 to 172.98 during the same period. Rural subscription increased from 501.61 million to 509.88 million and rural teledensity also increased from 56.91 to 57.73 during the same period.

Meanwhile, a total number of internet subscribers has increased from 422.19 million at the end of March-17 to 431.21 million at the end of June-17, registering a quarterly growth rate of 2.14 percent. Out of 431.21 million, wired Internet subscribers are 21.67 million and Wireless Internet subscribers are 409.55 million.

The report said that the broadband internet subscriber base grew by 8.80 percent from 276.52 million to 300.84 million during the same period.

On the other hand, the narrowband Internet subscriber base declined by 10.50 percent from 145.68 million at the end of March-17 to 130.38 million at the end of June.

In the wired segment, with 12.92 million subscribers Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited holds 59.63 percent market share while India's largest telecom service provider Airtel has 2.10 million subscribers.