BSNL Announces 4% Discount Prepaid Recharges; Revises Rs. 2,399 Validity

BSNL has announced that it is offering a 4 percent discount to its prepaid users. The discount is available on the MyBSNL application and it is available for those who are recharging for others. The new offer is valid until 180 days.

However, there is a catch. This facility is not available for users who are using the MyBSNL application. This means existing users are not allowed to use the offer. In addition, the company said that this discount is available on prepaid recharge packs.

BSNL Rs. 2,399 Pack Validity: Check Details

Apart from offering a 4 percent discount, the telecom operator announced that its Rs. 2,399 plan is now available for 455 days. This means the company has extended the validity of the pack by 90 days. The company has shared this update via its Twitter account.

Notably, the Rs. 2,399 pack ships 3GB of data per day, unlimited calling on other networks, and 100 messages per day for 455 days. This pack also ships an unlimited song change option, free EROS Now access, and free PRBT access.

Similarly, Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea are providing a pack of Rs. 2,399. The Reliance Jio plan of Rs. 2,399 offers 2GB of data daily, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. This pack also offers access to all Jio applications.

On the other hand, Reliance Jio's plan of Rs. 2,399 offers 1.5GB of data per day, a subscription to the Jio application, and Zee5 Premium access for 365 days. It includes weekend data rollover facility and binge all-night offer for the same period.

Airtel does not offer Rs. 2,399 prepaid pack, but users get Rs. 2,498 and Rs. 2,698 plan. The first pack offers 2GB of data daily and 100 messages for 365 days, whereas Rs. 2,698 ships a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar, 2GB of data per day, unlimited calling for the same period.

It seems BSNL pack of Rs. 2,399 is far better than private players' packs. It offers 3GB of data per day and unlimited calling for 455 days, which is far better than Reliance Jio and Vodafone-Idea packs. This pack also ships content benefits, so we suggest you choose the BSNL pack if you are looking for an annual plan.

