    BSNL Extends 6 Paise Cashback Offer Until May 31

    By
    |

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has extended the validity of its cashback offer. However, the company has again extended the validity of this offer until May 31. The telco launched this pack two years back.

    Under this offer, the telco is offering 6 paisa cashback to all landline users. This is the fourth time that the government has announced lockdown in the country, that's why the telco has extended the validity. The company has launched several benefits for its customers. Earlier, the company has extended the benefit of free incoming calls until May 31.

    Details Of BSNL Cashback Offer

    The state-run telecom operator has shared this information via its official Twitter account. As per the offer, if a customer is making calls for more than five minutes on the same number, then the person will get a cashback. However, the user needs to send a message on 9478053334 and have to type 'ACT 6 paisa'. This offer is specially designed for its broadband, FTTH, and landline users. This offer has attracted a lot of customers, and it is giving a tough fight or competition to Reliance Jio.

    BSNL Revised Its Prepaid Plan

    Meanwhile, the operator has revised its several plans. After this revision, the company is offering unlimited calling on its 25 prepaid plans and vouchers. In fact, the telco is providing free calls in Mumbai and Delhi circles. The plans are known as STV 99, STV 104, STV 349, and STV 447.

    Apart from that, the operator has reduced the validity of its plan in Tamil Nadu. The Vasantham Gold PV 96 prepaid plan is now available for 60 days as against 90 days earlier. This plan also ships 250 minutes for calling on the other service providers. It also includes 100 messages per day. However, these benefits will be available for 21 days, after that user has to Rs. 1.30 per minute for calling. In addition, there will be no data benefits after 21 days.

    bsnl

