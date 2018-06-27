BSNL improves connectivity in Andaman & Nicobar in two years

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) today said that it has improved connectivity of Islands (Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep) to the mainland of the country.

"BSNL is in process of connecting A&N Islands on Optical Fiber Submarine Cable link from Chennai to Port Blair and seven other islands...This project will be completed within next two years and an initial capacity of these links will be 400Gbps," BSNL Director (Enterprise) NK Mehta said.

He further informed that BSNL is in process of connecting A&N Islands on Optical Fiber Submarine Cable link from Chennai to Port Blair and seven other islands namely- Hutbay, Car Nicobar, Kamorta, Campbelbay, Havelock, Long, and Rangat. This project will be completed within next two years and an initial capacity of these links will be 400Gbps.

The company has augmented satellite bandwidth in A&N Islands from 240Mbps to 1Gbps. Further, the bandwidth augmentation work is in progress and 2Gbps will be completed by December 2018.

Furthermore, in Lakshadweep Islands, the bandwidth has been augmented from 102 Mbps to 354 Mbps. Due to this increase in bandwidth, the citizen of these Islands, as well as tourists, will be able to get faster internet service.

For the unaware, BSNL has recently augmented its VSAT Satellite Gateways at Yeur (near Thane in Maharashtra) and at Sikandrabad (near Bulandshahar in UP) to provide High-Speed Internet (up to 100Mbps) using VSAT Technology

According to the company, this has enabled BSNL to connect remotes parts of the country including North-Eastern states, high altitude terrain of Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal, Uttarakhand; LWE (left wing extremism) affected states like Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand etc. with High-Speed Internet Service.

BSNL's VSAT broadband has opened up a host of new services and capabilities to the far-flung area where till now it was difficult to provide adequate connectivity.

It will also be possible to provide true broadband to every location across the nation with adequate speed, performance, and reliability, BSNL claims.