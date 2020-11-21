BSNL In Talks With Vi For Intra Circle Roaming Pact In Two Circles News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is reportedly in discussion with India's third-largest telecom player Vi for Intra Circle Roaming pacts (ICR). The new development comes at a time when employees of BSNL are planning to go on strike due to a lack of 4G spectrum.

Currently, the two operators are looking for roaming pacts in two circles, especially in Rajasthan. However, it is expected that both telecom operators will follow the same plan in other circles, reports BusinessLine. Apart from that, Empowered Technology Group (ETG) is likely to discuss the rollout of 4G services of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited.

The ETG will be headed by Principal Scientific Advisor K Vijay Raghavan. Moreover, the telecom operator is likely to submit details of the upcoming 4G tender to the ETG.

For the unaware, the ETG is specially designed to provide advice to the ministry regarding new technology and procurement strategy. The ETG is aiming to encourage both state and central government so that they can develop all policies for new technologies.

BSNL Informs DoT That Local Players Are Charging More Equipment

Meanwhile, BSNL informed the Department of Telecommunication that domestic OEMs are charging 89 percent higher than global vendors. The operator said that domestic vendors have missed tenders in the past. This comes at that time when the ministry is asking all telecom players to use domestic vendors instead of Huawei and ZTE.

However, the operator is not agreed with the government opinion and said it would increase the cost. The telecom operator said that it is under a lot of crisis and that is stopping the operator to buy equipment through domestic vendors as that will escalate the cost further.

It is worth mentioning that more than 50 percent of the mobile equipment of BSNL is from Chinese vendors. On the other hand, MTNL is using only 10 percent of equipment from Chinese vendors.

