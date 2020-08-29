BSNL Introduces Drone Initiative; Partners With IIT Bombay And Yupp Master To Offer E-Learning News oi-Priyanka Dua

To solidify digital education system in the country, BSNL has joined hands with IIT Bombay and Yupp Master to launch the Drone Education initiative. In this initiative, BSNL and its partners will launch an e-learning program via its (BSNL) broadband services.

The e-learning sector has become very popular due to the pandemic. Under this partnership, IIT Bombay will develop the whole online content, including Java programming, Python, C, Scilab, Health, Nutrition, and Net banking, while Yupp Master will offer online classes that can be accessed anytime and on the device. It will offer all tests and study material. Further, Yupp Master will offer live question-answer services and live sessions of classes.

"Our DRONE (Digitally Rich Online Nationwide Education) Initiative allows anyone in the online education industry to partner with BSNL and creates a Pan-India Presence through our digital platform," BSNL, CMD, PK Purwar said. Notably, this is not the first time that any company has launched or tied up online course providers.

Earlier, Airtel has joined hands with Shaw Academy to offer online content to its prepaid users. However, Airtel is offering online courses with very limited prepaid plans. The plans are priced at Rs. 2,498, Rs. 2,698, Rs. 1,498, and many more. Similarly, ACT Fibernet is offering online course services with Yupp Master.

BSNL To Start 4G Trial Soon In India

Meanwhile, the state-run telecom operator is reportedly planning to start 4G trials in the country as the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) is preparing to offer a 4G data facility. But, for that, the operator has to do a trial with domestic companies. The development comes at that time when the government banned both Huawei and ZTE. "Indian manufacturers at present do not have a turn-key setup in place," a DoT official was quoted by Hindustan Times.

