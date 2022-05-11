BSNL Introduces Rs. 87 Prepaid Plan With 1GB Daily Data, Unlimited Voice Calling: All You Need To Know News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced an affordable prepaid recharge plan in India. The plan comes with 14 days of validity priced at Rs. 87. The telco has the cheapest recharge plans compared to the other telcos. BSNL prepaid plans start at just Rs. 19 which comes with 30 days of validity. Now, check out the benefits of the BSNL Rs. 87 prepaid plan.

BSNL Rs. 87 Plan Benefits

The new plan from BSNL is offering 1GB of data daily and unlimited voice calling for a time period of 14 days. The Rs. 87 prepaid plan also comes with 100 SMS per day. Apart from this, the plan includes Hardy Mobile Games service by One97 Communications, in which users can play a variety of games such as sports, casual, and arcade.

The Rs. 87 prepaid plan is already listed on the telco's official site. Further, the post-usage data speed will come down to 40 Kbps. The newly launched BSNL prepaid plan will be perfect for users who are looking for an affordable plan with daily 1GB data. However, it comes with 14 days validity.

Other BSNL Recharge Plans

If you want monthly-basis prepaid plan, there is another offering from telco priced at Rs. 184. It comes with time period of 28 days and offers 1GB daily data, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited calls to any network. Besides, BSNL has another affordable recharge plan priced at Rs. 75 which offers up to 200 minutes of local and national calls, and 2GB of mobile data for 30 days. However, the Rs. 75 plan doesn't include any SMS benefits.

In March, the telco recently introduced Rs. 797 recharge plan which comes with a time period of 60 days. It is bundled with 2GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS/day for the first 60 days.

Users will get the benefits for 60 days; however, they can recharge with data addon packs to get regular internet speeds as post-usage data speed reduces to 80 Kbps. The SIM card will be activated for 395 days from the date of recharge.

