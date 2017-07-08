BSNL is now ready to provide Satellite Phone Services, asks customers to migrate on its network

State- run telecom firm Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has asked all customers, who are using Inmarsat Satellite Phones in India to migrate on its network immediately before 31.07.2017.

Currently, only Tata Communications Limited is offering the services and it is expected to be phased out soon.

"It is for information of Inmarsat Satellite Phone - IsatPhone Pro and IsatPhone2 users that BSNL is now ready to provide Global Satellite Phone Services (GSPS) through its Gateway located in India.

"Therefore, all such customers, who are using Inmarsat Satellite Phones in India are required to migrate to BSNL's Gateway immediately before July 31, 2017," BSNL said in a statement.

Satellite phones in India are presently provided by Tata Communications, which inherited the license from Videsh Sanchar Nigam Limited (VSNL) (now Tata Communications Ltd).

BSNL has tied up with satellite phone service INMARSAT which will be initially offered to government agencies and later opened for others citizen in phased manner.

The service will cover areas where no networks are present and are provided by INMARSAT which has 14 satellites.