BSNL joined hands with Japan's NTT and Softbank to bring 5G in India

State-owned BSNL has inked a contract with Japan's Softbank and NTT Communications to roll out 5G. Both the companies will help BSNL in launching the 5G and loT services in India.

"We have signed an agreement with Softbank and NTT Communications to roll out 5G and IoT products and services in India. Under the agreement, we will look at solution especially for the smart cities," PTI quoted, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, Anupam Shrivastava.

There are still other telecom operators who are still working hard on monetising their 4G capabilities. Several leading firms have tired their hopes with BSNL for taking the charge of rolling out the 5G segment firs in the country.

According to Shrivastava, Manoj Sinha, minister of communication have attended a lot of 5G global meeting proactively. His lead has created an opportunity for the telco to sign agreements to bring next-generation network to the country.

"3G was launch in India after seven years the technology was available in other foreign markets and 4G services after four years lag but 5G will be launched in India in 2020 as soon the standards are freezed by ITU," PTI quoted Shrivastava as saying.

While talking about the 3G network, we all know India received the 3G services after seven years of launched across the foreign shores, and it took 4 years to switch to the 4G. According to Shrivastava India, this time won't take too much time to adopt the next-generation. The 5G mission will be accomplished by 2020 the moment ITU freezes its standards. He also added that the test cases are being finalised by the telco. BSNL has also signed an agreement with Nokia and Cisco for developing the 5G ecosystem.

Meanwhile, TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) has proposed an auction of telecom frequencies of around 8,644 MHz for an approximate price of Rs 4.9 lakh crores. However, the government is yet to decide how the 5Gg services spectrum will be allocated.