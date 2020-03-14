BSNL Joins Hands With SBI To Launch Bharat InstaPay Digital Payments Platform News oi-Karan Sharma

State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has joined hands with State Bank of India (SBI) to launch its online payment platform called Bharat InstaPay. The company has come up with the platform for its channel partners across the country. This digital payment platform will help them make online payments anytime from anywhere, without visiting BSNL office physically.

BSNL has also placed a one-time verification process which will allow users to make payments without any human interaction. The payments can be done via Bharat InstaPay portal.

According to the report, BSNL has integrated the SBI's online banking platform in its Bharat InstaPay portal which will allow channel partners to make payments. Do note that each channel partner will receive a unique digital identification which allows them to make payment via online portal without visiting the BSNL offices for paperwork.

"To launch this, BSNL's IT platform has been integrated with SBI's banking platform and a unique Digital Identification has been given to each of BSNL's channel partner for doing digital payments," said Shri P.K. Purwar, CMD, BSNL.

According to the BSNL press note, this initiative is to take to improve BSNL's credibility towards its partners. This will help channel partners to grow their business at a faster pace. The newly launched online payment portal is meant to support real-time digital transaction which will allow partners to purchase the latest offering from the operator.

"SBI will always be at the forefront to support all digital initiatives of the company. BSNL is also one of SBI's connectivity partner for its complete digitally-enabled banking network across India. We are continuously working to improve the business convenience to all our partners, by enabling digital platforms thereby simplifying the business processes," said VivekBanzal, Dir (CFA), BSNL Board.

This is the first time BSNL is joining hands with SBI to come up with a digital payment portal.

