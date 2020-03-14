ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Joins Hands With SBI To Launch Bharat InstaPay Digital Payments Platform

    By
    |

    State-owned telecom operator BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) has joined hands with State Bank of India (SBI) to launch its online payment platform called Bharat InstaPay. The company has come up with the platform for its channel partners across the country. This digital payment platform will help them make online payments anytime from anywhere, without visiting BSNL office physically.

    BSNL Joins Hands With SBI To Launch Bharat InstaPay Digital

     

    BSNL has also placed a one-time verification process which will allow users to make payments without any human interaction. The payments can be done via Bharat InstaPay portal.

    According to the report, BSNL has integrated the SBI's online banking platform in its Bharat InstaPay portal which will allow channel partners to make payments. Do note that each channel partner will receive a unique digital identification which allows them to make payment via online portal without visiting the BSNL offices for paperwork.

    "To launch this, BSNL's IT platform has been integrated with SBI's banking platform and a unique Digital Identification has been given to each of BSNL's channel partner for doing digital payments," said Shri P.K. Purwar, CMD, BSNL.

    According to the BSNL press note, this initiative is to take to improve BSNL's credibility towards its partners. This will help channel partners to grow their business at a faster pace. The newly launched online payment portal is meant to support real-time digital transaction which will allow partners to purchase the latest offering from the operator.

    "SBI will always be at the forefront to support all digital initiatives of the company. BSNL is also one of SBI's connectivity partner for its complete digitally-enabled banking network across India. We are continuously working to improve the business convenience to all our partners, by enabling digital platforms thereby simplifying the business processes," said VivekBanzal, Dir (CFA), BSNL Board.

    This is the first time BSNL is joining hands with SBI to come up with a digital payment portal.

    Source

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl sbi telecom news
    Story first published: Saturday, March 14, 2020, 13:13 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X