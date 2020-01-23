BSNL Launches 4G Services In Mangaluru City News oi-Karan Sharma

The entire world is looking forward to the 5G high-speed connectivity, and the majority of the countries have already started testing the network as well. India is among countries who are gearing up to start testing the 5G network, but it seems BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is still busy in spreading its 4G services across the nation.

It has been reported that the state-owned telco is launching its 4G services today (January 23) in Mangaluru city. BSNL has already launched the 4G services in four districts of Karnataka, now Mangaluru will be the fifth district to receive the service.

As per TNN report, Mangaluru launch was delayed by five-month and the state capital Bengaluru is yet to receive the 4G services from the telco. The report suggests that the reason behind the delay was 4G testing which BSNL wanted to test first in smaller cities, before launching it to big cities like Bengaluru. The report also claimed that the 3G to 4G SIM conversion rate saw a growth at 37 percent.

BSNL is the only telecom company which is rolling out the 4G services so late, it was talking about the launch of the services for more than two years. Kerala was the first state to receive the BSNL 4G service, the rollout if the service was reported back in March 2018, when the company launched the first 4G tower at Ambedkar Bhawan, Shivamogga city.

Currently, the BSNL 4G services are available in Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Vijayapura, and now in Mangaluru. Meanwhile, the reports also suggest that the telco has already converted 151 towers to 4G towers in Mangaluru. The company has also reformed the 2100 Mhz spectrum band to make the 4G network strong.

According to the reports, BSNL is expected to launch the 4G services in 20 telecom circles by March 2020. But due to delay in allocation of spectrum by DoT it seems that it might take little more time.

