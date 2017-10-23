BSNL launches 'Loot Lo' offer

The State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has launched its new offer called 'Loot Lo' for its postpaid customers.

The telco is offering up to 60 percent discount to those who will pay rent in advance for the plan.

The company has launched seven plan starts from Rs 225 to Rs 1525. BSNL is also offering the discount on six-month advance rental and on three months rental.

According to the BSNL, all existing users may migrate to new plans. However, this plan is not applicable on entry-level plans i.e Rs 99 and Rs 145.

Meanwhile, the company has launched its international roaming facility in UAE, for its prepaid customers.

The telco has also come up its new plan for its users in Kerala in which the company is offering 1GB data per day for 84 days at Rs 446.

As per latest information from Trai, BSNL has 1,00,00,061 in Kerala circle.

To recall, the telco has come also up with the new plan in which the company is offering unlimited calling and a data plan at Rs 97 a month for Micromax's 4G VoLTE enabled "BHARAT-1".

4G feature phone from Micromax which is branded as "BHARAT-1", is available at Rs. 22,00/- and has all facilities which are required for the 4G user.

The telco has bundled a voucher worth Rs 97/- per month which provides unlimited voice and unlimited data to the consumer.