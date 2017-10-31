BSNL launches new plan, offers 60% discount

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has announced its new offer for postpaid users called " Loot Lo".

The telco is offering 60 percent discount under mobile services and 500 percent more data.

The new offer is applicable to seven postpaid plans ie Rs.225, Rs.325, Rs.525, Rs.725, Rs.799, Rs.1125 and Rs.1525. The offer is effective from 1st November 2017 on PAN India Basis.

All postpaid plans having fixed monthly charges in Rs 99, Rs 149, Rs 225, Rs 325, Rs 525, Rs 725, Rs 799, Rs 1125 and Rs 1525 will have free data usage of 500 MB, 500 MB, 3 GB, 7 GB, 15 GB , 30 GB , 60 GB & 90 GB without speed restriction respectively.

RK Mittal, Director (CM) BSNL Board told that we are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to our customers.

Meanwhile, the telco has announced its partnership domestic mobile maker Micromax launched 4G VoLTE phone, Bharat-1, priced at Rs. 2,200.

4G feature phone from Micromax which is branded as "BHARAT-1", is available at Rs. 22,00/- and has all facilities which are required for the 4G user. BSNL has bundled a voucher worth Rs 97/- per month which provides unlimited voice and unlimited data to the consumer.

This combination of BSNL and Micromax is perhaps one of the most reasonable cost-effective mobile bundling available in the market at present.

Bharat-1 is powered by a 2000 mAh battery and Qualcomm Snapdragon processor. The phone comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM, a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, 2 MP rear camera and VGA selfie camera, 4G VoLTE and Dual Sim connectivity.

The new phone comes with multiple content option under one roof of Micromax Entertainment that means unlimited fun ranging from Live TV to Music, Movies, and Videos.