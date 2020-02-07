ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Launches New Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan With 2TB Data Benefit

    By
    |

    BSNL the state-owned telecom service provides has launched a new Bharat Fibre plan of Rs. 2,999 which comes with a bandwidth speed of 100 Mbps and a lot more. However, do note that the plan is now available in selected circles which includes Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Currently, BSNL is offering seven Bharat Fibre plane which is available in all the circles. The telco is offering Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 in selected circles without any FUP cap.

    BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan
     

    BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan

    The newly announced Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan offers 100Mbps speeds with up to 2,000GB (2TB) data benefit, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps. Besides, subscribers will also receive unlimited voice calls to all the networks across the country via BSNL landline.

    Meanwhile, the Bharat Fibre plan will also offer free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs. 999. Do note that the price of the plan is excluding taxes and you might need to pay a little bit more for the plan with taxes. 

    BSNL Take On JioFiber

    BSNL Take On JioFiber

    BSNL might have launched this plan to take on Reliance JioFiber's Rs. 2,499 plan which packs 1500GB data benefit with a speed of 500 Mbps. Existing users will receive 1250GB data after six months of usage. It seems that BSNL is now focusing more on expanding Bharat Fibre service to rural areas. 

    BSNL Basic Bharat Fibre Plans

    BSNL Basic Bharat Fibre Plans

    The two basics BSNL Bharat Fibre plans starts with Rs. 849 and Rs 1,277 both the plans offer bandwidth speeds of 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. The Rs. 849 plan offers 600 GB data and Rs. 1,277 plan offers 750GB. 

    BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans With Heavy Data
     

    BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans With Heavy Data

    BSNL also offers Rs. 4,499 plan which offers 55GB daily data benefit and the Rs. 5,999 Bharat Fibre plan offers 80GB data per day. All these plans ships with free Amazon Prime free subscriptions and unlimited voice calling benefits across the nation. 

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl telecom news
    Story first published: Friday, February 7, 2020, 13:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X