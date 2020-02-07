Just In
- 5 min ago Oppo Find X2 Set To Debut On February 22: Expected Specifications And Features
-
- 29 min ago Huawei Y7p Launched With Android 9 Pie: Features, Price, Availability
- 45 min ago Moto G8 Power Amazon Listing Tips Snapdragon 665 SoC, 5000mAh Battery
- 1 hr ago Motorola Edge+ Live Images Surfaced On Web With Curved Display And Punch-Hole Camera
Don't Miss
- Movies Amala Paul And Tahir Raj Bhasin Roped In For Jio Studios And Vishesh Films' First Web Series
- Finance WhatsApp Pay Receives NPCI Approval For India Launch: Report
- Sports Tendulkar says Labuschagne reminds him of himself
- News Will Nirbhaya’s killers be hanged separately: SC verdict on Feb 11
- Lifestyle Hacked Actress Hina Khan Exudes Sass In A Dramatic Grey Suit And It’s Worth-Watching!
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: Okinawa Cruiser Maxi-Scooter Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Image
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
- Travel 10 Splendid Places To Visit In south India in February
BSNL Launches New Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan With 2TB Data Benefit
BSNL the state-owned telecom service provides has launched a new Bharat Fibre plan of Rs. 2,999 which comes with a bandwidth speed of 100 Mbps and a lot more. However, do note that the plan is now available in selected circles which includes Chennai and Tamil Nadu circles. Currently, BSNL is offering seven Bharat Fibre plane which is available in all the circles. The telco is offering Rs. 1,999 and Rs. 2,999 in selected circles without any FUP cap.
BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan
The newly announced Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan offers 100Mbps speeds with up to 2,000GB (2TB) data benefit, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps. Besides, subscribers will also receive unlimited voice calls to all the networks across the country via BSNL landline.
Meanwhile, the Bharat Fibre plan will also offer free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs. 999. Do note that the price of the plan is excluding taxes and you might need to pay a little bit more for the plan with taxes.
BSNL Take On JioFiber
BSNL might have launched this plan to take on Reliance JioFiber's Rs. 2,499 plan which packs 1500GB data benefit with a speed of 500 Mbps. Existing users will receive 1250GB data after six months of usage. It seems that BSNL is now focusing more on expanding Bharat Fibre service to rural areas.
BSNL Basic Bharat Fibre Plans
The two basics BSNL Bharat Fibre plans starts with Rs. 849 and Rs 1,277 both the plans offer bandwidth speeds of 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. The Rs. 849 plan offers 600 GB data and Rs. 1,277 plan offers 750GB.
BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans With Heavy Data
BSNL also offers Rs. 4,499 plan which offers 55GB daily data benefit and the Rs. 5,999 Bharat Fibre plan offers 80GB data per day. All these plans ships with free Amazon Prime free subscriptions and unlimited voice calling benefits across the nation.
-
23,999
-
19,990
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,722
-
1,06,900
-
15,586
-
71,990
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
14,890
-
15,499
-
64,400
-
34,722
-
44,900
-
24,000
-
20,000
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
12,000