BSNL Launches New Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan With 2TB Data Benefit

BSNL Rs 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan

The newly announced Rs. 2,999 Bharat Fibre Plan offers 100Mbps speeds with up to 2,000GB (2TB) data benefit, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2Mbps. Besides, subscribers will also receive unlimited voice calls to all the networks across the country via BSNL landline.

Meanwhile, the Bharat Fibre plan will also offer free Amazon Prime subscription of worth Rs. 999. Do note that the price of the plan is excluding taxes and you might need to pay a little bit more for the plan with taxes.

BSNL Take On JioFiber

BSNL might have launched this plan to take on Reliance JioFiber's Rs. 2,499 plan which packs 1500GB data benefit with a speed of 500 Mbps. Existing users will receive 1250GB data after six months of usage. It seems that BSNL is now focusing more on expanding Bharat Fibre service to rural areas.

BSNL Basic Bharat Fibre Plans

The two basics BSNL Bharat Fibre plans starts with Rs. 849 and Rs 1,277 both the plans offer bandwidth speeds of 50 Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. The Rs. 849 plan offers 600 GB data and Rs. 1,277 plan offers 750GB.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Plans With Heavy Data

BSNL also offers Rs. 4,499 plan which offers 55GB daily data benefit and the Rs. 5,999 Bharat Fibre plan offers 80GB data per day. All these plans ships with free Amazon Prime free subscriptions and unlimited voice calling benefits across the nation.