BSNL Launches Rs. 1,999 Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan With Unlimited Voice Calls And 1.5TB Data News oi-Karan Sharma

BSNL has launched a new broadband plan for Rs. 1,999 in India. According to the reports, the state-owned telco has made this Bharat Fiber Broadband Combo plan available in few circles including Telangana and Chennai. The newly launched broadband plans come with benefits like 200Mbps speeds and after the FUP limit, the bandwidth speed goes down to 2Mbps. Here are more details:

The newly launched BSNL 1500GB CS55 broadband plan comes with benefits like unlimited voice calling to any network across the country. It also comes with data benefits of 1.5TB with bandwidth speeds of 200Mbps with a validity of 90 days. After the FUP the speed will reduce to 2Mbps and there is no limit on uploading and downloading after FUP.

Besides, subscribers have to pay a security deposit of one month and the minimum hire period for the broadband plan is one month. You can opt for the plan via BSNL official website. Interested users can subscribe to the plan until April 6, 2020. Do note that this plan is under promotional offer and it will not be available for a longer period. Once the deadline of the offer ends you have to search for alternative broadband offer.

Meanwhile, there is no information wheater Bharat Fiber plan offers free Amazon Prime subscription or not because all the plans under Bharat Fiber come with free Amazon Prime subscription. It seems that this new broadband plan will take on JioFiber's Rs. 2,499 broadband plan which promises to offer 500Mbps internet speed, but it offers a lower FUP of 1.25TB. However, under its launch offer, Jio is proving free 250GB data for six months.

Back in September 2019, the telco has come up with the same plan, but that time it was offering 33GB daily data usage with bandwidth speeds of 100Mbps.

Best Mobiles in India