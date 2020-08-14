BSNL Launches Rs. 399 New Voucher; Offering 1GB Data Per Day For 80 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL has launched a new plan voucher in the country priced at Rs. 399 and it will be available from August 15, 2020. The company has launched this plan after replacing its STV pack on Friday.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited Rs. 399 Pack: Detail

The telecom operator ships free 1GB data per day after the limit ends, the speed will be decreased to 80 Kbps. The plan is valid for 80 days and ships with free calling, including local and STD to all networks in the country. Other benefits include 100 free messages roaming in both Delhi and Mumbai, BSNL Tunes, and Lokdhun content. However, the benefit can be availed via its self-care centre and web portal.

BSNL Self-Care Method To Recharge Rs. 399 Plan

In fact, the company allows you to recharge by sending a message to PLAN BSNL399 to 123. But, in that case, the company will not offer any free Lokdhun content and its tunes. Besides, the company has discontinued Rs. 1,699 prepaid plan today (August 14, 2020). This plan used to offer 250 minutes calling, unlimited data, 100 messages for 300 days.

BSNL Revises Seven Broadband Plans

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has upgraded the launch seven internet plans and raised the prices by Rs. 30. The new plans or revision are applicable on a pan -India basis in all circles. The company is also updating its customers by sending messages. The new plans are already applicable to both existing and new customers.

Similarly, the 2GB BSNL CUL plan is now priced at Rs. 369 as against Rs. 349. It includes 2GB data, 8Mbps speed, unlimited calling, and worth Rs. 600 talk time on other networks. The 2GB CUL is available at Rs. 419 instead of Rs. 399. This plan also gets you unlimited calling and 2GB data.

