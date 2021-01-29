BSNL Launches Rs. 485 Plan; Offering 1.5GB Data Per Day For 90 Days News oi-Priyanka Dua

BSNL is the only operator that launched the most aggressive plans in the country; it is offering 1GB data for 30 days at Rs. 150. While other telecom companies are offering the same benefit at Rs. 219. This clearly shows that state-run telecom operator plans are quite affordable.

You'll get the same benefit with Reliance Jio for Rs. 199 plan; but still, BSNL Rs.153 plan is ahead in terms of pricing. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 485 which comes for 90 days validity, which is again unique as no other telecom player is offering data and unlimited calling with such a plan.

Details Of BSNL Rs. 485 Plan

The newly launched plan of Rs. 485 is offering 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling to all networks without any limit. It also ships 100 messages per day for 90 days. This is quite interesting as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi are offering. The development comes at that time after the operator revised all its combo plans, earlier, these packs used to provide 250 minutes per day for calling.

If we compare this BSNL plan with Airtel Rs. 598 plan, then users are getting 1.5GB data per day for 84 days. Similarly, Vi plan of Rs. 555 is also valid for 84 days. This clearly that BSNL is leading in that segment as its plan is valid for 90 days, despite the fact that it is not adding subscribers.

It is worth mentioning that the company is losing customers due to a lack of 4G services; however, the Department of Telecommunication is likely to provide 4G radiowaves along with new plans in a couple of months. The company is likely to launch its 4G services in all 22 circles. Additionally, BSNL plans of Rs. 485 is providing all benefits in Delhi and Mumbai circles.

