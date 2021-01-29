Just In
- 9 min ago Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy Buds Pro Now Available On Open Sale In India
-
- 22 min ago Vivo S7t 5G Pricing Details Revealed By Chinese Retailer Site
- 1 hr ago Poco M3 Flipkart Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Official India Launch; New Configuration Tipped
- 2 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Review: Benchmark Display, Camera, And Performance
Don't Miss
- Movies KGF Chapter 2 Release Date: Yash And Prashanth Neel To Surprise Fans With A Massive Update!
- Sports Serena and Rafa relish return to near normality in Adelaide as crowds return to tennis
- News Eco survey suggests change in weighage of food items to gauge true picture of inflation
- Lifestyle Madhuri Dixit Shines Bright In Her Yellow Anarkali; Know The Price Because It’s Worth Investing In!
- Automobiles Petrol Pump Scam At Indian Oil Station In Yeshwanthpur Bangalore: Beware Of Such Scams At Fuel Stations
- Finance Economic Survey 2021: Calls For Change In Sovereign Rating Methodology
- Education GATE 2021: Watch IIT Bombay Releases Video Explaining Exam Day Guidelines
- Travel Best Places To Visit In North India In February 2021
BSNL Launches Rs. 485 Plan; Offering 1.5GB Data Per Day For 90 Days
BSNL is the only operator that launched the most aggressive plans in the country; it is offering 1GB data for 30 days at Rs. 150. While other telecom companies are offering the same benefit at Rs. 219. This clearly shows that state-run telecom operator plans are quite affordable.
You'll get the same benefit with Reliance Jio for Rs. 199 plan; but still, BSNL Rs.153 plan is ahead in terms of pricing. Then, there is a plan of Rs. 485 which comes for 90 days validity, which is again unique as no other telecom player is offering data and unlimited calling with such a plan.
Details Of BSNL Rs. 485 Plan
The newly launched plan of Rs. 485 is offering 1.5GB of data per day, unlimited calling to all networks without any limit. It also ships 100 messages per day for 90 days. This is quite interesting as Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi are offering. The development comes at that time after the operator revised all its combo plans, earlier, these packs used to provide 250 minutes per day for calling.
If we compare this BSNL plan with Airtel Rs. 598 plan, then users are getting 1.5GB data per day for 84 days. Similarly, Vi plan of Rs. 555 is also valid for 84 days. This clearly that BSNL is leading in that segment as its plan is valid for 90 days, despite the fact that it is not adding subscribers.
It is worth mentioning that the company is losing customers due to a lack of 4G services; however, the Department of Telecommunication is likely to provide 4G radiowaves along with new plans in a couple of months. The company is likely to launch its 4G services in all 22 circles. Additionally, BSNL plans of Rs. 485 is providing all benefits in Delhi and Mumbai circles.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,980
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
49,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
49,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
6,000
-
28,000
-
6,999
-
22,000
-
17,985
-
7,895
-
40,620
-
56,444
-
16,999
-
15,050