BSNL Launches Two New 4G Data Plans With 10GB Daily Benefit

    BSNL is rumoured to launch its 4G services in the country for quite a while now and the pan-India BSNL 4G launch is still a dream for the telco. However, the telecom operator has managed to launch the 4G network services in some selected circles using the existing 3G spectrum. Now the telco has launch two new plans to increase the data usage in 4G circles.

    BSNL has launched two new 4G plans which offer 10GB daily data for up to 84 days. These two plans include Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 only for 4G circles. BSNL has recently launched the 4G network in some areas of Kolkata and subscribers can recharge with these plans to take benefit of 10GB daily data.

    BSNL Rs. 96 And Rs. 236 4G Data Plans

    BSNL's newly launched 4G data plans of Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 only offers data benefit and there are no additional free calling or SMS benefits. If you are looking for a standalone data plan from BSNL 4G then this is the best plan to choose from.

    Both the 4G plans arrive with a daily usage data of 10GB with a validity of 28 days and 84 days respectively. BSNL Rs. 96 4G data plan offers 280GB total data where the Rs. 236 plan offers 2,360GB data benefit. BSNL is the only service provider in the telecom industry who is offering 10GB daily data usage plan. However, we can't ignore the fact that BSNL's 4G data speeds are not impressive than Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

    BSNL 4G Network Availability

    BNSL 4G services are available in selected circles, and both the plans are also available in these circles. BSNL 4G network services are now available in circles like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Kolkata, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai and Tamil Nadu.

     

    The telco is planning to launch the service across the country by March 2020. In Kolkata, the company has also expanded the service to another part of the city from Moulali to Rajabazar.

    Tuesday, February 11, 2020
