BSNL Likely To Offer 4G Tender To Tata Consultancy Services

Despite BSNL wants to upgrade its 3G networks to offer 4G services, it is not getting approval from the government. However, now, it seems that the State-run telecom operator might offer a contract to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

Notably, TCS has recently purchased Tejas Networks, which deals in global optical and offers broadband services. The development comes soon after domestic telecom firm Pertsol said that the 4G contract of Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited might go to TCS.

"In BSNL 4G expression of interest (EoI), considering there was no option for individual OEM to participate directly due to financial qualification, Pertsol partnered with three leading SIs who met the financial qualification of the EoI," the company was reported by Financial Express.

The report said TCS is investing a lot in the 4G and 5G services, which is quite visible after the recently concluded acquisition of Tejas and CDoT.

BSNL 5G By The End Of Next Year: Check Details

"This (4G deployment) will be historical, and we are confident that with necessary support from the Department of Telecommunications in line with the Atmanirbhar vision, we will be able to not only fulfill BSNL's current needs but can compete worldwide with our proven technology," Rajkumar Upadhyay, executive director, and Board chairman, C-DoT was quoted by ET.

He further added that BSNL will upgrade 5G non-standalone technology by 2022 and 5G standalone technology in the next two years. It is worth noting that BSNL wants all suppliers to deploy an upgradeable 5G network by the next year.

Earlier this year Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited invited an e-tender for testing, deployment, and annual maintenance of the 4G network in the circles, where 4G is operational. Notably, BSNL is losing market share and subscribers due to growing competition in the telecom sector as both Airtel and Reliance Jio are leading the sector.

Both telecom operators are trying their best to attract users from Vodafone-Idea and other telecom operators. In fact, these companies are joining hands with other companies to offer extra data to their users so that data needs can be fulfilled as the demand has been increased.

