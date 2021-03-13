BSNL Message Center Number: Get All States BSNL Message/SMS Center Number Details News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Are you a BSNL subscriber facing issues with outgoing SMS? The main reason for the issue could be the dated BSNL message center number that is stored in your phone. You will not be able to send SMS from your phone if the message center number is wrong. Some other reasons for the same could be account activation issues, disconnection, etc.

BSNL Message Center Numbers

If the problem you are facing is due to the mobile center number, then here we have listed the circle-wise BSNL message center numbers for you. Do check the same on your mobile, be it a feature phone or smartphone and update it if is incorrect to resolve your issue. Check out the mobile center numbers for BSNL as given below.

BSNL Message Center Number Of All States Phone Number Andaman Nicobar, Assam, Bihar, Jharkhand, NE1(Mizoram, Tripura, Meghalaya), NE2 (Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur), Orissa and West Bengal includes Sikkim. +919434099997 Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra includes Goa +919422099997 Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh (HP), Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, UP(East), UP(West) and Uttaranchal +919417099997 Andhra Pradesh (AP), Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu. +919442099997

How To Change BSNL SMS Center Number?

Follow the steps mentioned below to change the message center number of BSNL in your mobile. This will resolve the "BSNL message not sent" error.

Step 1: Tap on Messages on your phone.

Step 2: Open menu and go to Settings.

Step 3: Go to More Settings.

Step 4: Click on Text Messages.

Step 5: Go to the Message center menu.

Step 6: Replace the existing message center number wih the appropriate one.

Step 7: Click on Save.

That's it! The BSNL message center number has been updated and you can send SMS as usual.

BSNL Message Center Number FAQs

Here are some FAQs that you night feel useful.

How to change message center number on my phone?

To change the message center number, do follow the steps we have mentioned above. You should not find any issue in changing the number from the steps detailed.

Why was the message center number changed?

The only change for the same is unauthorized usage. So, make sure you keep your phone secure so that the settings are not altered.

BSNL message center number is correct but messages are not going?

If you face this issue, then the problem is not with the message center number but some other issue. You need to try alternate solutions like checking the SIM card on another phone or contacting the customer care number.

