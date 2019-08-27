BSNL Now Offers 840GB For 84 Days: Reports News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has reportedly launched two new prepaid plans, where it is offering 10GB daily data. The plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 with 28 days and 84 days validity. However, this plan is only available for its 4G users.

Here Are The Details:

The first plan that BSNL launched is Rs. 96 STV which is applicable for only 4G network circles where it is offering 10GB data per day for 28 days which means 280GB data. While the other plan of Rs. 236 offers which are valid for 84 days, will offer 840GB data throughout the validity, reports Telecomtalk.

However, there is a catch, as this plan is only available in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions.

Meanwhile, BSNL capped voice call minutes for 22 of its unlimited plan starting from August 19. The company has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day.

The list includes: STV 9, STV 18, STV 29, STV 39, STV 43, STV 47, STV 78, STV 99, STV 118, STV 146, STV 187, STV 199, STV 298, STV 319, STV 349, STV 395, STV392, STV 399, STV 447, STV 449, PV 96 and PV 1188. Furthermore, all the plans mentioned here are available on a pan- India basis.

Besides, the telecom operator confirmed that its Rs. 1098 prepaid plan will not receive any FUP limit and will continue to provide 375GB of 2G/3G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMSes for 75 days.

Our Thought

Even though, these plans are providing the highest 4G data as compared to the competitors. But it is worth mentioning that these plans do not provide free calling and SMS benefits. Also, the STV will be available only for a limited period. So we think that BSNL will make some changes shortly to attract more users towards these plans.

