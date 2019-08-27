Just In
- 3 hrs ago OnePlus 7T Renders Leak, Show Triple Cameras In Circular Module At Its Rear
- 5 hrs ago Realme 5 First Flash Sale On August 27 In India -Price, Specs, And Launch Offers
- 6 hrs ago Asteroid Bigger Than Burj Khalifa To Flyby Earth On This Day
- 6 hrs ago PUBG Mobile India Tour Finalists To Fight For Rs 1.5 Crore Prize Pool
Don't Miss
- News Case against Ajit Pawar in Rs 1,000 crore Maharashtra Bank Scam
- Sports PKL 2019: UP Yoddha put on all round show to defeat struggling Puneri Paltan
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Thunderbird 350X Spy Pics Reveal Single-Pod Instrument Cluster & More
- Finance RBI To Release Rs 1.76 Lakh Crore To The Government
- Movies Richa Chadha Feels Traumatized Seeing How Nature Is Treated; Draws Attention To Environmental Issues
- Lifestyle Malaika Arora Gets Papped In A Denim-On-Denim Look At The Airport
- Education Andhra Pradesh Grama Sachivalayam Admit Card 2019 Released
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
BSNL Now Offers 840GB For 84 Days: Reports
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has reportedly launched two new prepaid plans, where it is offering 10GB daily data. The plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236 with 28 days and 84 days validity. However, this plan is only available for its 4G users.
Here Are The Details:
The first plan that BSNL launched is Rs. 96 STV which is applicable for only 4G network circles where it is offering 10GB data per day for 28 days which means 280GB data. While the other plan of Rs. 236 offers which are valid for 84 days, will offer 840GB data throughout the validity, reports Telecomtalk.
However, there is a catch, as this plan is only available in Maharashtra and include regions like Akola, Bhandara, Beed, Jalna, Osmanabad and other nearby regions.
Meanwhile, BSNL capped voice call minutes for 22 of its unlimited plan starting from August 19. The company has implemented voice calling cap at 250 minutes per day.
The list includes: STV 9, STV 18, STV 29, STV 39, STV 43, STV 47, STV 78, STV 99, STV 118, STV 146, STV 187, STV 199, STV 298, STV 319, STV 349, STV 395, STV392, STV 399, STV 447, STV 449, PV 96 and PV 1188. Furthermore, all the plans mentioned here are available on a pan- India basis.
Besides, the telecom operator confirmed that its Rs. 1098 prepaid plan will not receive any FUP limit and will continue to provide 375GB of 2G/3G data, unlimited calling, and 100 SMSes for 75 days.
Our Thought
Even though, these plans are providing the highest 4G data as compared to the competitors. But it is worth mentioning that these plans do not provide free calling and SMS benefits. Also, the STV will be available only for a limited period. So we think that BSNL will make some changes shortly to attract more users towards these plans.
-
79,999
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
25,900
-
39,999
-
49,052
-
99,999
-
48,999
-
17,990
-
11,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
12,996
-
9,999
-
13,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
11,085
-
32,459
-
7,999
-
23,999
-
15,999
-
19,999
-
18,500
-
38,555
-
9,999
-
1,000
-
900