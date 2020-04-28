BSNL Offering 4% Commission For Recharging Others Mobile Numbers News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced different measures to help its user during the lockdown. The telco has introduced free talk time and extended validity. Now, it has been reported that the telecom operator has launched similar benefits like private players.

The state-run telecom operator BSNL has announced that it is also offering four percent commission to its users, those who are helping others in recharging their prepaid numbers. The operator has launched an initiative called "BSNL Apno ki Madad Se Recharge."

BSNL Launches Apno Ki Madad Se Recharge Initiative: Details

The operator has recently announced this initiative to allow users to recharge mobile numbers of others. The company has not shared any cashback offer at the time of launching this plan, but the telco has updated the offer and announced the benefit.

Besides, the company has announced a new offer called 'Ghar Baithe Recharge', where the user has to make a request for the recharge.

Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Offering Commission To Users

Similarly, all private players have introduced a commission for their users, where Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea offering four and six percent commission to their prepaid and postpaid users.

Airtel has launched a benefit called Super Hero feature on its Airtel Thanks app. The newly launched feature allows you to make payments via debit cards, credit cards, net banking, payment banks, and wallets.

Reliance Jio has also launched a dedicated app for this initiative. The JioPOS app allows you to become Jio partners, where you can earn points on every recharge. The app is already available on the Google Play store.

Similarly, Vodafone-Idea announces the 'Recharge for Good' feature. The feature is already available on My Vodafone and My Idea application. Besides, the operator is offering Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 cashback on prepaid packs.

This seems a really good move by the operators to help their prepaid users at this point as connectivity is very important and it is under an essential list. However, this is affecting their businesses in a big way as they are making a lot of investment in launching these features and apps.

