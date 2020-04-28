ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Offering 4% Commission For Recharging Others Mobile Numbers

    By
    |

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced different measures to help its user during the lockdown. The telco has introduced free talk time and extended validity. Now, it has been reported that the telecom operator has launched similar benefits like private players.

    BSNL Offering 4% Commission For Recharging Others Mobile Numbers

     

    The state-run telecom operator BSNL has announced that it is also offering four percent commission to its users, those who are helping others in recharging their prepaid numbers. The operator has launched an initiative called "BSNL Apno ki Madad Se Recharge."

    BSNL Launches Apno Ki Madad Se Recharge Initiative: Details

    The operator has recently announced this initiative to allow users to recharge mobile numbers of others. The company has not shared any cashback offer at the time of launching this plan, but the telco has updated the offer and announced the benefit.

    Besides, the company has announced a new offer called 'Ghar Baithe Recharge', where the user has to make a request for the recharge.

    Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea Offering Commission To Users

    Similarly, all private players have introduced a commission for their users, where Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea offering four and six percent commission to their prepaid and postpaid users.

    Airtel has launched a benefit called Super Hero feature on its Airtel Thanks app. The newly launched feature allows you to make payments via debit cards, credit cards, net banking, payment banks, and wallets.

    Reliance Jio has also launched a dedicated app for this initiative. The JioPOS app allows you to become Jio partners, where you can earn points on every recharge. The app is already available on the Google Play store.

    Similarly, Vodafone-Idea announces the 'Recharge for Good' feature. The feature is already available on My Vodafone and My Idea application. Besides, the operator is offering Rs. 10 and Rs. 20 cashback on prepaid packs.

     

    This seems a really good move by the operators to help their prepaid users at this point as connectivity is very important and it is under an essential list. However, this is affecting their businesses in a big way as they are making a lot of investment in launching these features and apps.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 28, 2020, 18:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X