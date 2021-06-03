Just In
BSNL Offering 420GB Data With Rs. 599 Special Tariff Voucher
Even though the telecom operator has issued a 4G tender, it's unclear when BSNL will start offering proper services in all circles. However, this does not affect BSNL data benefits with its prepaid plans. The telecom operator is also revising its prepaid plans to offer more data benefits.
Similarly, telecom operators like Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea have launched plans for work-from-home customers. However, it seems that BSNL joined the wagon and launched work from home plans.
The state-run telecom operator has launched a plan of Rs. 599, which comes with 84 days' validity. Similarly, Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vodafone-Idea provide a plan with the same validity and same pricing. So, in that way, we are comparing all plans from private telcos and BSNL.
BSNL Work From Home STV Rs. 599: Details
The special tariff voucher provides unlimited free calling, national roaming, including in Delhi and Mumbai. The plan also offers 5GB of data per day and 100 messages per day for 84 days. The special tariff voucher can be recharged via self-care activation, the company's website, and CTOPUP.
Airtel, Reliance Jio, And Vodafone-Idea's Plans Of Rs. 599
Reliance Jio's plan of Rs. 599 ships 2GB of data for 84 days. It also gives you unlimited calling to all Jio networks. It ships 100 SMS per day along with a Jio apps subscription, while the Airtel pack of Rs. 599 offers 2GB of data per day and Disney+ Hotstar benefit for 56 days.
It includes Amazon Prime mobile edition, unlimited calling, and 100 messages per day. Airtel plan also ships Wynk Music, Airtel XStream Premium, Apollo 24 | 7 circles, free hello tunes, and cashback on Fastag.
On the other hand, Vi's pack of Rs. 599 provides 1.5GB of data per day, 100 messages per day, internet during nighttime, Vi movies and TV, binge all-night benefit, and weekend data rollover benefit for 84 days. The company said that Vi app users will get an extra 5GB of data.
Airtel, Reliance Jio, and Vi plans offer data between 1.5GB to 2GB, which is quite less than the BSNL plan as the latter ships 5GB of data per day. However, if users are looking for high-speed data, then they should go to private players' plans, while more data comes with the state-run telecom operator.
