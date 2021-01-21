Just In
- 1 hr ago Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Launched With Intel Core i5 Processor: Features, Price
-
- 1 hr ago Vi Partners With MFine For Telemedicine Services
- 2 hrs ago Flipkart Big Saving Days 2021: Offers On Headphones, Speakers, Home Theaters, And More
- 3 hrs ago Free Fire Redeem Code Generator: How To Get Unlimited Free Redeem Code On Free Fire
Don't Miss
- News Will not allow forcible eviction of refugees from central govt-owned land: Mamata Banerjee
- Automobiles BMW G 310 R & G 310 GS Price Hike Announced In India: Here Is The New Price List
- Lifestyle Healthy Foods To Eat During All The Three Trimesters
- Movies Prabhas’ Uncle Krishnam Raju Responds To Rebel Star’s Wedding Rumours; Here’s What He Has To Say!
- Sports "Wear that 36 all out like a badge," R Sridhar recalls Ravi Shastri's inspiring words after Adelaide disaster
- Education Do You Know Why India Celebrates Republic Day?
- Finance 4 Secure Investments To Claim Tax Benefits Under Section 80C
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Assam In January 2021
BSNL Offering Lifetime Validity To Few Customers
After launching a 10 percent discount to Government officials, BSNL has launched a new offer for its prepaid users. Under this new scheme, the telecom operator is providing lifetime validity to few prepaid users with some terms and conditions.
The company is offering this benefit on C-Top Up prepaid connection. These connections are designed for BSNL retailers and Direct Selling Agents. These users help others in recharging and collect bills from customers.
However, to get this lifetime offer C-Top Up prepaid users have to make a transaction in the next three months, which means 90 days. In case, there is no transaction in the three months, the telecom operator will remove your accounts or connections from January 18, 2021, in all telecom circles, reports Kerala Telecom.
The report said that in case if any retailer or Direct Selling Agent wants to reactivate their account via special tariff vouchers or PV. In addition, the operator said C-Top Up users cannot activate their account through normal top-ups plans. This seems a quite good move by the operator to retain its retailers and Direct Selling Agents.
BSNL Offering Bharat Fibre Plans With Annual Payment Option
Meanwhile, state-run telecom operator BSNL is reportedly offering an annual payment option to Bharat Fibre Plans. These monthly packs are priced at Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The first pack of Rs. 449 is available on a monthly basis, which means users are not allowed to get on a monthly basis. However, the annual Bharat Fibre Plans are not listed on the company's website.
Coming to the benefits of the Bharat Fibre plans, the Rs. 799 pack is offering 100Mbps speed and 3300GB of data. While Rs. 999 ships 200 Mbps speed along with 3300GB data and Rs. 1,499 is offering 300 Mbps and 4000GB of data. It includes Disney+ Hotstar access.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,17,900
-
44,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
44,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
16,999
-
15,050
-
22,590
-
24,500
-
14,500
-
22,000
-
29,370
-
20,556
-
15,862
-
43,065