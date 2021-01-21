BSNL Offering Lifetime Validity To Few Customers News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching a 10 percent discount to Government officials, BSNL has launched a new offer for its prepaid users. Under this new scheme, the telecom operator is providing lifetime validity to few prepaid users with some terms and conditions.

The company is offering this benefit on C-Top Up prepaid connection. These connections are designed for BSNL retailers and Direct Selling Agents. These users help others in recharging and collect bills from customers.

However, to get this lifetime offer C-Top Up prepaid users have to make a transaction in the next three months, which means 90 days. In case, there is no transaction in the three months, the telecom operator will remove your accounts or connections from January 18, 2021, in all telecom circles, reports Kerala Telecom.

The report said that in case if any retailer or Direct Selling Agent wants to reactivate their account via special tariff vouchers or PV. In addition, the operator said C-Top Up users cannot activate their account through normal top-ups plans. This seems a quite good move by the operator to retain its retailers and Direct Selling Agents.

BSNL Offering Bharat Fibre Plans With Annual Payment Option

Meanwhile, state-run telecom operator BSNL is reportedly offering an annual payment option to Bharat Fibre Plans. These monthly packs are priced at Rs. 599, Rs. 799, Rs. 999, and Rs. 1,499, respectively. The first pack of Rs. 449 is available on a monthly basis, which means users are not allowed to get on a monthly basis. However, the annual Bharat Fibre Plans are not listed on the company's website.

Coming to the benefits of the Bharat Fibre plans, the Rs. 799 pack is offering 100Mbps speed and 3300GB of data. While Rs. 999 ships 200 Mbps speed along with 3300GB data and Rs. 1,499 is offering 300 Mbps and 4000GB of data. It includes Disney+ Hotstar access.

