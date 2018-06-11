BSNL offers 500 GB data with 50Mbps speed for Rs. 777

With an aim to give tough competition to Reliance Jio and other incumbents, State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigan Limited (BSNL) has launched two broadband plans, Fibro Combo ULD 777, Fibro Combo ULD 1277.

Under, Fibro Combo ULD 777 plan of BSNL is providing 500GB at a speed of 50Mbps for a period of 30 days with a price tag at Rs. 777 but customers can avail this plan one, two or three years priced at Rs. 8,547, Rs. 16,317, and Rs. 23,310 respectively.

The speed will reduce to 2Mbps once you used the given FUP on Fibro Combo ULD 777.

While the Fibro Combo ULD 1277 offers 750 GB at a speed of 100Mbps. Post the 750 GB FUP, users will get 2Mbps speed.

Users can also get this plan for long-term at Rs.8,547 for one year Rs. 16,317, for the two years and Rs. 23,310 for three years.

The telco is also providing unlimited calling to any network across India, however, these plans are not applicable to all telecom circles except Andaman and Nicobar.

The company has also announced the launch of new landline plan a few days back under which the telco is offering unlimited voice calls to the same network for one month across the country at Rs 99.

BSNL said the plan's availability in all the 27 territorial telecom circles of BSNL with immediate effect.

To recall, the telco has recently launched its Family Plan, which covers the entire requirement of an Indian family, i.e., mobile voice, mobile data, mobile value-added services, fixed telephony, fixed broadband connections and value-added on fixed broadband also.

The Family Plan will be available at Rs. 1199/- per month.