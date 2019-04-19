BSNL offers cashback on annual and semi-annual postpaid plans: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua BSNL is offering a cashback of Rs.4,575 when a consumer subscriber buys Rs.1,525 monthly rental plan

The battle for gaining more subscribers among the telecom operators is getting fierce each passing day and now State-run telecom operator BSNL has come up with another offer in which the company is providing cashback to its postpaid users, Telecomtalk reported.

As per a report, BSNL is offering a cashback of Rs.4,575 when a consumer subscriber buys Rs.1,525 monthly rental plan which means they have to pay a total annual fee of Rs 18,300.

Similarly, there are more plans which comes under this annual cashback scheme i.e Rs.1,125 and Rs 799.

But you will have to pay Rs.13,500 to get Rs. 3,335 cashback.

Meanwhile, BSNL's Chennai center has started training in the field of "Internet of Things" (IoT). The IoT lab at RGMTTC, Meenambakkam, Chennai has recently kick-started the exercise to impart quality education in this field.

In a world of automatic systems where the washing machine, ovens, and televisions talk to each other, the world is going to be very differently connected. There will be more machines talking to each other than humans in very near future, said Shri Vivek Banzal, Director CFA BSNL.

A variety of sensors like GPS, Soil Moisture, Ph, Water Level, Gas, Humidity, PIR, Accelerometer, Hand Gesture, Joy sticks, Membrane, and Relays can be used based on project requirements.

We are encouraging students from all colleges to actively engage in our training facility and have hands-on experience in our labs learning the future technologies in easiest of ways, Banzal added

Home automation Systems, one of the courses in the BSNL's training center, trains on typical use cases of controlled lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, communication systems, entertainment, and home security devices to improve convenience, comfort, energy efficiency, and security.

We are also starting online training programs on these technologies so that students from any part of the world, can engage in our high-quality training initiative and make themselves ready for the hyper-connected world, Banzal said.