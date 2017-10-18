BSNL offers unlimited calling and a data plan at Rs 97

BSNL State-owned telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has come up with the new plan in which the company is offering unlimited calling and a data plan at Rs 97 a month for Micromax's 4G VoLTE enabled "BHARAT-1".

Anupam Srivastava, CMD, BSNL "We are proud that we are partnering with Micromax, a home-grown player which has been a key player on the auspicious occasion of Dhanteras.We are confident that Bharat-1 will help millions of users experience the data and calling experience like never before."

4G feature phone from Micromax which is branded as "BHARAT-1", is available at Rs. 22,00/- and has all facilities which are required for the 4G user. The telco has bundled a voucher worth Rs 97/- per month which provides unlimited voice and unlimited data to the consumer.

Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said while launching the service. "India is moving toward a new era of 'New India' and 'Digital India' project will be the main contributor to realizing the dream to new India. Mobile services and other applications like online educations etc. are contributed a big deal in Digital India.

The telco which operates except Delhi and Mumbai has more than 100 million mobile customers, 10 million broadband customers, and 16 million landline customers.

Rahul Sharma, Co-founder Micromax, "BSNL is one of the major service providers in the country and has a vast reach and network that spreads across every nook & corner of the country. Both Micromax and BSNL have been working with an aim to bring the next wave of unconnected users on the Internet. We will now take this vision forward with Bharat-1 and create a compelling proposition for the users that is a first in the category."

Bharat-1 is powered by a 2000 mAh battery and Qualcomm® Snapdragon processor. The phone comes with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM, a 2.4-inch QVGA screen, 2 MP rear camera and VGA selfie camera, 4G VoLTE and Dual Sim connectivity.

The new phone comes with multiple content option under one roof of Micromax Entertainment that means unlimited fun ranging from Live TV to Music, Movies, and Videos.

Meanwhile, the telco has entered into an understanding with M/s Extramarks India Pvt. Ltd. to offer Digital high-quality educational content of all school classes and of all type of educational Boards in the country. M/s Extramarks is not only providing online education in India but in other parts of the country like South Africa, Singapore etc. etc.