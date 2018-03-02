BSNL offers unlimited calling plan with 30 GB data per month at Rs. 399

State-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited ( BSNL) has launched unlimited calling plan in which the company is offering free roaming and 30 GB data per month at Rs 399 under postpaid mobile services.

"This postpaid offering with unlimited calling and 30 GB data @ Rs. 399/- per month is one of the best in the industry. This extremely competitive and economical postpaid plan is for our existing & new customers. We are committed to providing affordable and efficient services to our customers," said RK Mittal, Director (CM), BSNL Board.

The company has launched this plan on the occasion of Holi and it will be effective from March 1 on a pan-India basis.

Meanwhile, Nokia and BSNL have signed a network modernization agreement to support BSNL's launch of 4G and Voice over LTE (VoLTE) services in western and southern regions of India.

Deployment of the Nokia Single Radio Access Network (RAN) software will simplify network installation, allowing BSNL to save operational costs while supporting 2G, 3G and 4G subscribers in a single radio unit. New VoLTE services will allow BSNL's 4G subscribers to experience HD-quality voice and faster call connections.

Nokia will deploy the technology in 10 telecom circles in India - Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chattisgarh, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, and Telangana - serving large cities, businesses, technology and tourist hubs - and nearly 38 million BSNL subscribers.

Anupam Shrivastava, Chairman and Managing Director of BSNL, said: " Hunger for consistent change and innovation provides the fuel to drive us towards excellence. With this in our core, we are striving to offer the best in class network speed, coverage and capacity using the best technology available. We are really proud to have technology partners like NOKIA with whom we are working in South and West Zone of the country, rolling out the latest single RAN Technology and further moving towards 5G, in direction with our aim to offer the best. "

Sanjay Malik, head of India Market at Nokia, said: "We are pleased to continue our longstanding relationship with BSNL on this important project in India. The deployment of our technologies will enable BSNL to launch exciting new voice and data services, satisfying growing demand in India."