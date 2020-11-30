BSNL Partners With ZING App To Offer Content With Prepaid Packs News oi-Priyanka Dua

Despite the fact that BSNL is nowhere close to private players in terms of launching 4G services, it is not behind in providing content benefit. The company has joined hands with the OTT app called ZING. Under this partnership, BSNL customers will get premium and non-premium content for free of the ZING.

This ZING application is already available on the Google Play Store. However, there is a catch. The offer is available for users after they buy or select tariff vouchers of the telecom operator.

List Of All Plans That Ships ZING Offer

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is offering this offer with six plans. These packs are available at Rs. 56, Rs. 151, Rs. 251, Rs. 499, Rs. 599, and Rs. 666. If we talk about the benefits, the Rs. 56 voucher is offering 10GB data and a ZING app subscription for 10 days. The second plan for Rs. 151 ships 40GB data along with a ZING subscription for 28 days.

The Rs. 251 voucher ships 70GB data for 28 days, while Rs. 499 voucher is offering 1GB data, unlimited calling, 100 messages per day, and BSNL tunes for three months. Then, there is a pack of Rs. 599 offering 5GB data, 100 messages, unlimited calling, and BSNL Tunes for 84 days. The Rs. 666 pack is providing 2GB data per day for 120 days. It also includes unlimited data for the entire period.

The ZING application offers live streaming of content. The app offers you movies, along with music, and short videos. Furthermore, the app is available in more than 15 languages so that everybody will get a chance to watch content. Notably, the offer is already available and will last until three months, which means it is valid for the next 90 days.

