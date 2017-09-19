BSNL plans to launch affordable feature phone: Reports

Telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is planning to launch its own feature phone for Rs. 2,000 in association with domestic handset maker Micromax and Lava.

"Our strategy is away from procurement. We are trying to come up with our own bundled phone equipment and in about a month time, you will see co-branded feature phones with various manufacturers will come," BSNL Chairman Anupam Shrivastava told ET.

He further added, "We are tying up with device makers such as Lava and Micromax to come up with own model of co-branded bundled feature phones with very aggressive voice packages."

However, as for the pricing, he said that the price is not finalized yet, but it would be close to Rs. 2,000.

Ever since Reliance Jio has announced its feature phone all telecom companies are planning to counter the former, in fact, India's largest telecom service provider Bharti Airtel is in talks with various handset manufacturers to bring 4G VoLte smartphone as well.

Meanwhile, the company is also planning to launch its LTE based 4G mobile services by this year-end.

To recall, Union Cabinet has approved hiving off mobile tower assets of BSNL into a separate company, fully owned by BSNL. This approval authorizes BSNL to monetize its telecom tower infrastructure with the formation of a separate subsidiary company. Currently, BSNL owns 66,000 telecom towers in the country, out of the total 4.4 lakh towers.

The telecom tower industry has emerged as an independent business to harness the potential for sharing of infrastructure. The business model arose from the need to achieve economies of scale and to reduce capital investment costs for providing mobile services.