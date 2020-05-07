BSNL Plans To Upgrade 49,300 Sites Into 4G; In talks With Nokia And ZTE News oi-Priyanka Dua

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is trying its level best to upgrade its 2G and 3G sites into 4G, despite the fact it is facing a huge financial crisis due to ongoing competition in the telecom sector. Now, it has been reported that the board has approved its plan for upgrading 49,300 sites with the investment of Rs. 2,300 crore.

The broad believes that only up-gradation of 2G and 3G sites will be done in the shortest time."The up-gradation would see a rollout in mere 4-6 months' time without noticeable disruption in comparison to 18-20 months required through tender route," the state-run telecom operator BSNL was quoted by Economic Times. The telco has also estimated the up-gradation cost, and said the setting up new towers is less than upgrading the old.

Besides, the operator has decided to give the up-gradation project to Nokia and ZTE under this phase. Earlier, the company was planning to give this contract to Samsung. However, there is no confirmation from the operator side. But, that a fact that the operator is looking for the 4G network as it is behind other private players. On the other hand, that's true that the operator is offering 4G plans in some circles.

BSNL 4G Prepaid Plans: Details

BSNL is offering two prepaid 4G plans in the country. The prepaid plans are priced at Rs. 96 and Rs. 236, where it is offering 10GB data only. These packs are specially designed for people that are dependent on data a lot. These packs are not providing any calling and message benefits, which means that users have to opt for new packs for calling and message services.

BSNL 4G Services Available In Limited Circles

Currently, the operator is offering its 4G services in only a few circles. For the unaware, the 4G plans are available in Kolkata, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Kolkata.

The operator is not making any money in the country ever since Reliance Jio has started its operations in the country. The latter has launched its operations with free voice calling and data, which has affected the whole telecom industry.

