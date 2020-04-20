ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    BSNL Postpones 4G Expansion Plans: Here's Why

    By
    |

    If you are a BSNL customer and planning to upgrade your 3G SIM into 4G, then, this might be bad news for you as the telco has postponed its expansion plans. The telco has issued a postponement notice until May 23, 2020. Earlier, the state-run telecom operator was supposed to start bidding on May 8.

    BSNL Postpones 4G Expansion Plans: Here's Why

     

    The company has not shared the exact reason behind this delay. But, it is expected that the telco has taken this decision due to the nationwide lockdown.

    BSNL Issues Notice On 4G Expansion: Details

    Despite the fact that BSNL is the only operator in India who is not offering proper 4G in all circles, the telco has postponed the expansion plans. "The online bid submission and opening of the 4G Mobile Network in North, East, West & South Zones of BSNL are postponed to May 23 (bid submission end date) & May 25 (bid opening date)," said BSNL in its notice.

    It is worth noting that BSNL was planning to invest Rs. 11,000 crore in the expansion. The operator has also shared its plans to install 50,000 4G sites in new locations including north, east, west, and south zones. Meanwhile, it plans to invest an additional Rs. 8,697 crore in Delhi and Mumbai to install 7,000 4G sites. Besides, the operator is expected to upgrade its 2G and 3G sites in the country.

    The statement comes at that time when all private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are offering 4G services in all 22 circles. However, Vodafone and Idea are still in integration mode. This means that the operator is still upgrading its services in some of the circles. Meanwhile, Economic Times reported that Samsung, ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson are in the race of bidding the telco's 4G project.

    BSNL Extends Free Benefits Until May 3

     

    Following the footsteps of private players, BSSL has also extended the validity of prepaid plans until May 5. This initiative is expected to help the low average revenue per user customers. The company has also launched a helpline number where it is helping those who cannot perform recharges online. This service is already available in the north and west zones.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: bsnl
    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 16:54 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X