BSNL Postpones 4G Expansion Plans: Here's Why

If you are a BSNL customer and planning to upgrade your 3G SIM into 4G, then, this might be bad news for you as the telco has postponed its expansion plans. The telco has issued a postponement notice until May 23, 2020. Earlier, the state-run telecom operator was supposed to start bidding on May 8.

The company has not shared the exact reason behind this delay. But, it is expected that the telco has taken this decision due to the nationwide lockdown.

BSNL Issues Notice On 4G Expansion: Details

Despite the fact that BSNL is the only operator in India who is not offering proper 4G in all circles, the telco has postponed the expansion plans. "The online bid submission and opening of the 4G Mobile Network in North, East, West & South Zones of BSNL are postponed to May 23 (bid submission end date) & May 25 (bid opening date)," said BSNL in its notice.

It is worth noting that BSNL was planning to invest Rs. 11,000 crore in the expansion. The operator has also shared its plans to install 50,000 4G sites in new locations including north, east, west, and south zones. Meanwhile, it plans to invest an additional Rs. 8,697 crore in Delhi and Mumbai to install 7,000 4G sites. Besides, the operator is expected to upgrade its 2G and 3G sites in the country.

The statement comes at that time when all private players such as Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea are offering 4G services in all 22 circles. However, Vodafone and Idea are still in integration mode. This means that the operator is still upgrading its services in some of the circles. Meanwhile, Economic Times reported that Samsung, ZTE, Nokia, and Ericsson are in the race of bidding the telco's 4G project.

BSNL Extends Free Benefits Until May 3

Following the footsteps of private players, BSSL has also extended the validity of prepaid plans until May 5. This initiative is expected to help the low average revenue per user customers. The company has also launched a helpline number where it is helping those who cannot perform recharges online. This service is already available in the north and west zones.

