BSNL Prepaid Plan Of Rs. 899 Now Available For Rs. 799

BSNL is looking forward to giving stronger competition to other telecom operators in India, by bringing new as well upgraded plans. Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited has brought back many promotional and prepaid offers, along with data benefits. The operator has even reduced the prices of some offers. And one such offer is Rs. 800 prepaid plan, which is now available for Rs. 799.

What More We Know

BSNL Rs. 799 prepaid plan is currently available in Telangana and AP regions. The plan is valid for 180 days and it offers free unlimited voice calls to the subscribers. Furthermore, the revised prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data benefit and 50 SMS services per day. It must be noted that the Rs. 100 discount offer will exist till September 23.

BSNL Rs. 777 Broadband Plan

Along with the updated prepaid plan, BSNL has also brought back its Rs 777 broadband plan. The broadband plan provides 500GB data benefits, valid for a month. These data can be operated with a maximum speed of 50Mbps and post-FUP speed comes down to 2Mbps. The plan is available in all circles, leaving out Andaman and Nicobar circle. Lastly, it comes as a promotional offer which will last after six months.

Competitor

Reliance Jio has launched JioFiber which will provide broadband services in 1,600 Indian cities. JioFiber is available with six different plans namely Bronze, Silver, Gold, Diamond, Platinum, and Titanium. Its Bronze plan comes at Rs. 699 which offers 100GB data at 100 Mbps. While JioFiber's Titanium plan can be obtained at Rs. 8,499 which provides 5,000GB data at 1Gbps.

Besides, Jio is providing 1.5 GB of data at Rs. 149 per day. And it offers 5GB of data per day at Rs. 799. The subscribers also get 2GB/day, 3GB/day and 4GB/day data options.

